Report: WNCC must aggressively market to non-traditional students to fix enrollment slide

“There becomes an affordability problem and, or the need to work,” Black said. “It can cut both ways.”

Before the pandemic, college recruitment in Nebraska and across the country is more competitive than ever before, according to Black.

For one, there are also more non-traditional options for higher education like for-profit institutions or even Google. In all, there are around 6,500 institutions (whether they be for-profit or not-for-profit) offering some form of higher education. The high on the supply side is mixed with a low on the demand side.

While the number of options has increased, the same can’t be said for the number of students.

After the recession of 2008, the number of part-time students rose 15 percent, and then fell 4 percent from 2011 to 2017, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That means there are over a million fewer students in America compared to the high watermark of 2011.

“It’s the old supply and demand thing,” Black said.