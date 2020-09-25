Report: WNCC must aggressively market to non-traditional students to fix enrollment slide

Western Nebraskans are choosing to go to community college less and less.
Across the state, enrollment in community colleges declined 8.3 percent over the last decade. At Western Nebraska Community College, full-time enrollment has plummeted by 39 percent since 2011. Only the University of Nebraska has seen any increase, 8.5 percent, over the last decade.
When enrollment drops, so does revenues brought in by college tuition, which then creates financial shortfalls throughout the school. But at WNCC, the enrollment slide is emblematic of something else as well.
“While this decline has significant implications for the College; more importantly, it means that you are serving fewer students in the Panhandle region. Consequently, WNCC is making less of an impact on the communities and industries that you serve,” a recent report said.
Hope is not lost, according to the 80-page report compiled by the enrollment consultation firm SEM Works and its founder Jim Black.
Black is the CEO and president of SEM Works, a firm WNCC hired about a year ago to improve its enrollment outlook. The college is paying SEM Works $2,000 a month until December 2020, when the contract is renewable on a month to-month bases, according WNCC spokeswomen Allison Judy. Black has been consulting with colleges and universities on enrollment services since the mid-90s. Before that, he was an associate provost at the University of North Carolina Greensboro.
In the September Board of Governors meeting, Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing Bill Knapper reviewed the report compiled by SEM Works. In the report, Black outlined several policy tweaks and alterations to fine-tune WNCC’s enrollment numbers. However, the most important change was an aggressive marketing campaign directed at non-traditional students.
WNCC’s previous marketing strategy applied primarily to traditional students, or those coming straight from high school.
“That has been effective for a long, long time,” Black said. “This is about adapting to the new normal.”
Black’s report also pointed out that WNCC offered relatively few trade programs, few fully online courses, few programs that can be completed at nights or weekends, and no compressed terms — all things that non-traditional students utilize at higher rates than traditional students.
Black said that WNCC also needed to couple its recruitment efforts with its marketing. He said that, while some overlap existed in the past, it needed to be tightened up.
“There’s power when those two things come together,” Black said.
He said that coupling recruitment with marketing reinforced the messages WNCC hopes to impart to prospective students.
The report also made some adjustments to WNCC’s message.
“Messaging must reflect the College’s mission and strengths, but it also must resonate with prospective students and their influencers and position the College effectively against its competitors,” the report said.
According to the report, WNCC should create a message that conveys the college’s reason for existing, sells the college as a good place for traditional and non-traditional students to learn, and prove those claims to be true.
The recruitment space of western Nebraska
Of course, all of that was before the pandemic.
“Western Nebraska’s done better than most community colleges are doing in the pandemic,” Black said.
This fall, WNCC’s enrollment fell by 5.6 percent. Eastern Wyoming College fell by about 9 percent this fall. Central Community College — which services central Nebraska — saw an enrollment decline of 8.3 percent this fall.
During periods of economic downturns, such as the 2008 recession or the current economic contraction related to COVID-19, different groups of people tend to make different decisions about going to college, according to Black
People over 22, sometimes called adult learners, tend to start or return to school, Black said, while potential students from lower-income families drop out or opt not to go to college because of the cost.
“There becomes an affordability problem and, or the need to work,” Black said. “It can cut both ways.”
Before the pandemic, college recruitment in Nebraska and across the country is more competitive than ever before, according to Black.
For one, there are also more non-traditional options for higher education like for-profit institutions or even Google. In all, there are around 6,500 institutions (whether they be for-profit or not-for-profit) offering some form of higher education. The high on the supply side is mixed with a low on the demand side.
While the number of options has increased, the same can’t be said for the number of students.
After the recession of 2008, the number of part-time students rose 15 percent, and then fell 4 percent from 2011 to 2017, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That means there are over a million fewer students in America compared to the high watermark of 2011.
“It’s the old supply and demand thing,” Black said.
Additionally, state dollars haven’t kept pace with the rising cost of tuition and fees. To fill this gap, some schools rely on endowments, such as Harvard, or athletics programs, such as the University of Alabama which brought in $174.3 million for the school in 2017.
While WNCC has an athletics program and foundation, a rural community college can’t build the same appetite that allows schools like Harvard and Alabama to flourish, according to Black. Therefore, schools like WNCC must rely on tuition — and thus enrollment — in conjunction with state, federal and local funding.
“It is ‘We need more students and we need them to pay more.’ That’s the formula,” Black said.
He added that it’s also difficult for colleges to reduce their budgets because much of their expenses are personnel based. For WNCC, around two-thirds of its 2020-2021 budget is spent on personnel, according to budget documents.
There’s an additional problem for WNCC — a declining population in its service area. There are about 1,200 fewer people in the Panhandle in 2020 then there were a decade ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s about 4.6 percent of the about 87,000 Nebraskans in the Panhandle.
The fine-tuning
Black also said that WNCC should utilize customer relationship management software or CRM.
While the acronym may be unfamiliar, many people interact with CRM on daily bases. Black gave an example of purchasing a book on Amazon. Any time you see the “people who like this also purchased,” that’s CRM, Black said.
Universities and colleges can use CRM to target students that are more likely to enroll in its school.
“The one that the College has is proposed just for prospective students,” Black said. “Some institutions use them for current students, alumni, et cetera.”
Black also pointed out that WNCC has a potential pool of Latino students it could draw from.
Hispanic and Latino student populations have grown at WNCC over the last few years. Since 2017, the Hispanic student population at WNCC grew five percent, from 333 students to 369. As of this fall, Hispanics make up 25 percent of the student body.
“That’s significant because if you can do that for multiple, successive years, you can apply for what’s called HSI status,” Black said.
HSI stands for a Hispanic-Serving Institution and would make WNCC eligible for Title V grants.
However, WNCC is potentially limiting these students, according to the report. WNCC’s policy is to not award aid to undocumented students, potentially reducing the number of students at the college by half, according to the report.
Without aid from the college or the state, undocumented students have to fund there way through college alone.
“That’s going to eliminate a lot of people,” Black said.
Next steps
In all, Black’s report emphasized that selling WNCC was the responsibility of the whole college.
“It’s about showing how contribution and engagement will not only help the college, not only help the student but will also help faculty and staff,” Black said. “It’s creating a win-win scenario.”
Now more than ever, Black said ensuring the vitality of the institution was critical for the college’s survival.
But he also emphasized that WNCC shouldn’t see the situation as dire. In his over two decades consulting colleges on the enrollment issue, Blacks said he’s seen colleges paint the problem as though the sky were falling.
“I’ve found that that doesn’t work,” Black said. “You’ve got to create a little sense of urgency — but we also have to combine that with a message of hope.”
