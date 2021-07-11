Ricketts hosting town hall on proposed health education standards he opposes

Ricketts said he doesn’t believe that the State Board of Education can fix the standards, but they need to be totally scrapped.

“The topics we’re talking about are best left up to parents and local school boards to decide how to be addressed within the schools,” he said. “In fact, there is no requirement that the state board of education create sex ed standards.”

Advocacy groups, such as OutNebraska, were involved in the process of drafting the standards, but according to Ricketts, parents were not. He cited the state’s chief medical officer as among the persons he says should have been involved in drafting the standards, but was not. A listing of persons involved in consulting on the standards is listed on the Nebraska Department of Education’s website.

Ricketts said he urges parents to read the standards for themselves and talk to their local school boards, as well as contact their State Board of Education member and email the State Department of Education.