Rising property valuations mean no tax levy increase needed to fund Gering school budget

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education reviewed a spending plan approaching $40 million but without any property tax increase at its annual budget hearing this week.

The proposed FY 2022-23 budget is $36.1 million with a mandatory cash reserve of $1.7 million, or $37.8 million overall. Necessary cash reserve is dictated by the state.

The panel will consider approving the yearly framework during a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 at noon in the central office building.

Stacy Rodriguez, GPS director of business and finance, told the Star-Herald the motto of “what is best for students” guided decision-making on the financial outline.

Superintendent Nicole Regan told the board the guiding philosophies in drafting the FY 2022-23 budget included:

Expanding programming

Hiring cautiously and strategically

Avoiding permanent expenses to address temporary needs

Soliciting alternative funding and grants

Maintaining a conservative fiscal approach due to uncertainty of inflation and supply and demand

Maintaining current priorities and plans

Continuing to prioritize facility repairs and renovations when necessary to meet students’ needs

In creating the budget, Rodriguez said officials aimed to achieve a balance among internal sources like staff, operations, supplies and services with state aid, property taxes and other revenue by monitoring the daily expenses and maintaining a cash flow.

Inflation is most likely to affect travel expenses, spending on contracted services, employee salaries, hiring in the workforce, legislative proposals, property valuation projections economic trends and student enrollment.

District enrollment has fluctuated but primarily been downward since the 2011-12 school year. For the 2022-23 school year, the district budget projections assumed a smaller loss in student headcount, putting GHS at slightly fewer than 2,000 students.

The proposed budget had no increase in the property tax levy, but there was a 4.23% increase in property tax valuations from Scotts Bluff County. That virtually matched the hike in the previous fiscal year. The county valuation for FY 2022-23 is $859.1 million, up from $823.5 million in FY 2021-22. The last two increases were the largest the district had in seven years.

The district’s levy will remain at $1.0499 for the general fund, $0.2200 for the bond fund and $0.0299 for the QCPUF fund. The total tax request is $1.2998.

The levy is the amount of tax property owners pay for each $100 valuation of their property. The owner of a home valued at $100,000 can expect to pay $1,299 in property taxes to the school district. Schools typically claim the majority of homeowners’ total property tax bill among local governments that cover that property.

Estimated local tax revenues for the coming fiscal year are $10.9 million, a 2.2% increase from FY 2021-22.

State aid is anticipated to decline in the coming fiscal year. The budget anticipated it will be $9.2 million, down 1.7% from the year before. State funding accounts just 25.5% of the district’s budgeted revenue.

“Our levy will remain unchanged for the coming year, and our state aid is being reduced,” Rodriguez said.

With the decrease in state aid, Rodriguez said the main challenge in compiling the budget was balancing the priorities of all the stakeholders.

Most of the district’s funding comes from local and state entities at 40.2% and 39.3%, respectively. Local money comes from the county from fees, fines, licenses and taxes. State funding includes state aid non-revenue receipts, which encompass insurance reimbursements.

The property tax for bond purposes, or what the district is obligated to pay toward bonds and the revenue it needs in order to meet those obligations, equals $1.9 million. Non-bond purposes, revenue going into the general fund that the district receives from taxpayers, account for $9 million.

“We did not raise taxes. The levy stayed the same. It’s just we receive more tax revenue because of the valuation,” Rodriguez said. “That is actually due to the assessor’s office and what the value of homes are. We just get more revenue because of what we’re levying.”

The general fund budget increased $1.8 million to $29.4 million for the 2022-23 school year. The district budgeted a 20.7% hike in general operating spending from the 2021-22 school year due to federal funding, higher employee salaries and the creation of additional positions.

The district received an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant from the federal CARES Act to support the district during the coronavirus pandemic. The district has budgeted $2.3 million in ESSER III and $250,000 in ESSER II funds. Those dollars will be utilized for HVAC upgrades at Gering Junior High School and other operating expenses.

Base salary for teachers increased 1.8% to $38,150 in the new budget plan. Three steps were added to hikes for teaching experience. Classified employees, administrators and newly hired teachers had a 2% raise in an effort to attract and retain quality staff. Two full-time teaching positions were added along with a campus security officer.

“Our budget is super-inflated just because we have ESSER funds remaining, so we have that $2.3 million ESEER fund that still needs to be allocated,” Rodriguez told the Star-Herald. “We also received an aviation grant of $500,000 last year. We still have $331,000 remaining to spend on that grant award.”

Federal funds make up 19.5% of the revenue, items like special education and grants. The last may make the district’s budget look inflated, but Rodriquez said they help give taxpayers a break.

“That’s a good thing because we’re able to spend more and give relief to property taxpayers,” she added. “That way, we’re trying to use other funding than just rely on property taxes.”

The largest budget expenditure for the district is wages and benefits at $18.6 million or 68.3%. Professional services are $2.4 million or 8.7%; those are for transportation, utilities, legal expenses and professional development. Supplies are $1.7 million or 6.4%, mainly school-based instructional materials. Capital expenses are $3.7 million or 13.4%, including Chromebooks, textbook adoptions and facility maintenance. Miscellaneous expenses are $872,756 or 3.2%, emergency carryover funds.

GPS’ non-operating funds saw some increases, most notably a $337,642 surge in the cafeteria fund. Rodriguez said that hike is to cover higher contract costs with Taher, the district’s food service provider, as well as rising food costs and summer food expenses. The activities fund also increased $200,000 due to the construction house.

The bond fund increased $1 million due to principal and interest payments for General Obligation Bonds. There are 30-year bonds for Lincoln Elementary and Gering High schools. An Americas bond for 15 years also was used for Lincoln Elementary. The QCPUF fund increase of $109,716 is to pay down the principal and interest of bonds used for ADA access at the high school. An $1,144 increase in the student fees fund was for Chromebook and band instrument fees.