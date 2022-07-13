Robotics camp sparks creativity, programming skills

Local youth tested their STEM knowledge during a youth robotics camp held July 12-13 at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Proceeds from the camp will be used to fund the LEGO League team season for the two Scotts Bluff County teams, including helping with the purchase of a new set of competition mats and kits that will be revealed for the upcoming competitive season in August. The league is lead by Nathan Rice, Scotts Bluff County Extension educator.

“It was $40 for the camp and we have 16 kids here — when you put 16 together, that pays for both teams whole season,” Rice said.

In addition to Rice and the 16 campers, seven of the LEGO league team members spent their morning helping out by answering questions and offering encouragement.

The first morning began with a box of possible LEGO parts and a manual for the kids to build their robot. The next step was learning how to program movement followed by using that skill in an ultrasonic sensor challenge.

“We made an obstacle course they would have to drive through and whoever can make it the farthest down the obstacle course, basic turning and driving straight, won,” Rice said. “Then after that, we learned the ultrasonic sensor, which lets you see how far away an object is. It sends out a sound wave ... and then it tells you how far away an object is like what bats use, basically. They learned how to use it, how to program it and then we had a challenge where they all were in a big circle, and they had to design a Roomba or something that would never get stuck.”

Day two built on the campers’ skills by incorporating a color sensor challenge, building attachments and, finally, putting it all together to complete challenges on the mission boards.

“They figured out how to use the color sensor, how to use it to follow lines, really advanced actually,” Rice said. “Then they built the forklifts and learned how to move and push.”

He explained the final mission board challenges would require the kids to use all the programming and building skills they learned — movement, the ultrasonic sensor and color sensor.

Campers Gretchen Seay and Kambri Workman teamed up to get their “bot” to travel to a block, lift the block, set it back down and travel back to a home corner on a mission board.

“It’s fun and working with the bots is a lot of fun,” Gretchen said.

“I like all of it, especially the programing,” Workman said.

It was a first time experience for both girls and they said they would be interested in joining the First LEGO League team, if they could find the time.

While the majority of the campers were working to complete challenges on the four mission boards, a few could be found enjoying building their own version of robots.

“It’s fun building them, however, we want and this is ‘Spike Prime’,” Oliver Howard said.

He was planning on challenging Lee Rogers’ robot called “Chainsaw” to a duel while Koltor Luce looked on.

A team working feverishly to complete the block challenge on the mat was Rosalind Seay, 15, and Evelyn Seay, 10. Once campers completed a robot challenge, they were rewarded with a colorful hydrophobic sand treat.

“It’s a lot of fun and the camp is great but I don’t want to join the LEGO team because I really just like the programing part,” Rosalind said.

“I really like it all,” Evelyn said.

The noise volume increased as many teams were able to complete the challenges in the last minutes before the camp was over. Kids were excited to show people picking them up the creations and to find out more information about the First LEGO League.

Rice explained that getting kids excited about robotics is the fun part, finding adults to volunteer as team leaders has been the challenge.

“We never have enough coaches for how many kids want to do it,” Rice said. “It’s never a problem getting kids excited about it, the challenge is finding the volunteers because it is a time commitment.”

For more information about First LEGO League, call Rice, 308-632-1480.