Ron Wilson takes over as Scottsbluff High Schools' new School Resource Officer

Wilson said it takes a different skill-set to be a school resource officer.

“It takes a lot more officer presence (working in the streets). We show up on a call and we get to kind of show we have our presence out there so people know we’re in control — not in an intimidating way, but still an authoritative way,” he said. “It definitely takes being able to talk them down rather than just, ‘OK. I’m taking you to jail.’ No, I’m going to talk to you. I’m going to listen to what you have to say and try to help you out the best way I can. It takes a lot more what we call ‘verbal judo.’ It takes a lot more talking than it does strong arming, like on the street.”

Wilson said social media plays a big role in a lot of the issues he deals with at the school.

“They’re (students) videoing everything. Their whole life is on social media. Sometimes, it helps us with evidence. Sometimes, it just makes them want to do things more to get attention,” he said.

Wilson said college put him on the path to finding an interest in being a police officer.

“I was majoring in psychology in college, and I really got interested in people and how they operate. So that really got me wanting to give back to my community,” he said.