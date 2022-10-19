Roosevelt Elementary brings pumpkin patch to the playground

Roosevelt Elementary students walked out of class and into a pumpkin patch on their own playground Wednesday morning.

The pumpkin patch was created by Roosevelt staff and student council members using pumpkins from Adams Family Pumpkin Patch.

Roosevelt paraeducator Ana Rodriguez came up with the original idea when she overheard students talking about being left out of the traditional fall activity.

“I love doing things for our kids, and I’ve heard a few of them this year speak to their friends saying that they wished they could go to the pumpkin patch,” she said.

That was when Rodriguez approached Roosevelt principal Frances Burkhalter with a way to let every kid experience the joy of picking their own pumpkin.

“She came to me with an idea. She said, ‘Instead of all of our kids going to the pumpkin patch, maybe we bring the pumpkin patch to the kids,’” Burkhalter explained.

The school reached out to Adams Family Pumpkin Patch, who set them up with a discounted price per pumpkin.

“About 20 staff members volunteered one day after school last week,” Burkhalter said. “We went over and picked about 250 pumpkins, brought them back to the school, and stored them.”

So many adults volunteered that it took the group less than 20 minutes to pick all of those pumpkins. The entire errand took less than an hour from start to finish.

Many students began to wonder what the pumpkins were for, but the Roosevelt staff did their best to keep Wednesday’s event a surprise.

One large task remained: Creating the pumpkin patch itself. Early Wednesday morning the pumpkins were brought out of storage and arranged on the playground and soccer field.

“We had some of our student council friends come out and help and some of our staff come out and help,” Rodriguez said.

With the last pumpkin in place, teachers began to lead their classes out onto the playground. They were free to pick any pumpkin they wanted, but there was one important rule: “The rule is if you can carry it, you can have it, because you have to carry it home,” Burkhalter said. “If you can’t carry it, it’s too big for you.”

The Roosevelt staff also taught the students how to carefully clean and carry their pumpkins, making sure that they held them from the bottoms rather than the breakable stems.

Picking a pumpkin was only half of the experience. Back inside the school, students began the process of decorating their gourds with a variety of colors of acrylic paint.

“Every student is getting the opportunity to paint their pumpkin however they want,” said Burkhalter. “Maybe a design or a face, whatever they want to do.”

Ana Rodriguez enjoyed every moment of watching her vision come to life and create fall memories for the students at Roosevelt.

“I love it,” said Rodriguez. “My heart is so full. I love the smiles, it makes all the hard work worth it.”