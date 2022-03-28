Roosevelt Elementary cheers on students taking NSCAS tests during pep rally

On Monday, Roosevelt third, fourth and fifth graders marched down the main hallway of the school to chants and cheers as students in the kindergarten, first and second grades lined the hall to hype them up for their upcoming week of Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) testing.

Younger students paired with a student from a higher grade to color coordinate their outfits, make signs for them and cheer them on throughout the week.

Following what the elementary school called “the parade of champions,” the third, fourth and fifth grades headed to the gym for a pep rally about best testing practices and doing your best.

“Tomorrow is the first day of NSCAS testing, and here’s the deal: You are so ready for this,” Roosevelt principal Frances Burkhalter said. “You’ve been working all year; your teachers have been working all year and all you have to do is … sleep, come to school, eat breakfast and do your best. But, today we’re here to celebrate — really even NSCAS testing is celebrating all the things that we’ve already learned this year.”

During the pep rally, the students also watched funny videos about having confidence in their testing abilities and heard from WNCC and Scottsbluff High School student-athletes about how they prepare for schoolwork and competitions.

“Preparing for like a game or a test, I usually just (try) not to freak out and think of all the things I’ve learned on the way, because you guys already have done the hard part,” WNCC basketball player Payton Fields said. “You already learned this whole year; you guys are focused. Now, you just have to have a good attitude when you go into the classroom, and just know that you’re prepared.”

Scottsbluff junior and student-athlete Josiah Mobley said, “For big competitions, I tell myself I’m going to do a good job; I believe that I’m going to do a good job, and in turn, I do a good job because I believed and had a lot of positive self-talk. You guys have been preparing for this moment all year and just believe in the work you’ve done and know you’re going to do great.”

The idea behind the pep rally for testing came from the staff at Roosevelt Elementary just wanting to show their students that they support them no matter what and want them to do the very best they can. It’s all about showing them that people believe in them, Burkhalter said.

“We wanted students to know that we believe in them and that we are a team together,” she said. “The more students know that others believe in them, the more they believe in themselves. We just want them to do their best.”

The pep rally definitely helped build confidence. Following the pep rally, third grader Priya Pavia said she was ready for her tests this week.

“(I’m going to) try my best and do whatever I can to get every question right,” she said.

