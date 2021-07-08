Roosevelt Elementary project on schedule ahead of school year

New furniture, new technology and new safety and security features are among the many modernization changes Roosevelt Elementary staff and students will notice when they return for another school year in six weeks.
While work in the building started the day after the spring session concluded, director of facilities Travis Rickey said work began months prior.
“With COVID going on and the timeliness of this, being able to get our materials here was important. That way the job could be completed before school starts,” Rickey said. “We did start clear back in February and March to order our lights and building materials ahead of time and just stored them. That way we knew we would have them on hand.”
Rickey said they are currently working on installing the new gym floor, which is about halfway complete.
“It’s an old tile, and the good thing about that was the way the floor was laying, we were able to clean it, sand it down, fill in some of the low spots with floor leveler and then just go over the top,” Rickey said.
The school’s gymnasium will also be modernized with a similar paint scheme as the hallways and LED lighting.
“I think the gym is going to be somewhere where students are really going to see a difference,” Melissa Price, the director of communications for Scottsbluff Public Schools, said. “Those tiles were really old, so it’s just a way to freshen it up and make it a little cleaner in there.”
Once the gym floor is complete by the end of the week, the next project is to replace carpet in six classrooms, the office and conference areas. The carpet is a newer style and a neutral color compared to the current carpet.
Over the course of two months, the maintenance personnel have removed all of the old radiators and painted the classrooms, gym and hallways in a new color scheme.
“The old colors were an off white above a creamy tile,” he said. “The tile came halfway up the walls and that was a creamy, brown color.
“What we did is a darker gray on the bottom with a lighter gray up top and then we went ahead and put in an accent stripe that is a dark red in between because it’s the school colors.”
Price said the majority of the efforts for modernization are in the classrooms.
“That looks like new furniture and technology, new paint and a few things for safety and security and some reconfiguring of the front office,” she said. “We’re not making changes to the HVAC system or the exterior of the building.”
Students will see furniture that can be reconfigured more flexibly and that works better with technology, so teachers have more opportunities to adjust instruction.
In addition to the furniture, each classroom will have new touchscreen smart boards installed. Some of the modules for the district’s curriculum can be seamlessly integrated into the technology, Price said.
“They’re miles beyond even the projector promethium boards that we currently have in our schools now,” Price said.
LED lighting has also been installed throughout the building, which will help with energy efficiency, but more importantly eliminate the flickering associated with fluorescent lights.
“The flickering of fluorescent lights can be distracting for students,” Price said. “It’s not the best for a learning environment when some people have sensitivity to those things, and so the LED lights are a lot better for that purpose.”
Discussion about modernizing the elementary buildings began in 2014 following a facilities assessment, Price said.
“We had a facility assessment done where we had engineers and other people come in and look at all of our buildings, and what they determined was that these elementary schools structurally are in very good shape,” she said. “They just need a little update.”
During the January 2021 board of education meeting, Rickey told the board that Roosevelt deserved to be renovated first since it went the longest without any renovations.
The last upgrades to the school were installation of new air conditioning and HVAC systems, lighting and technology infrastructure, which occurred across all elementary buildings in 2007. Prior to that, the last update was in 1960 when the gym was built, Price said. Roosevelt was constructed in 1939.
Roosevelt’s library will also see some upgrades. There will be mobile shelving to allow the library to allow for versatility in space usage. It will also have soft, conversational seating and technology upgrades.
The project remains on schedule to be completed prior to school. The furniture is scheduled to arrive during the first week of August, creating a tight window to get furniture assembled and for teachers to move back into their classrooms.
“There’s going to be a lot going on at that time, but we anticipate that and we’re going to make that work,” Price said. “It was very similar during the high school project where in the last few weeks all of the furniture showed up, so we’ve been here before.”
There are 10 staff members who regularly work on the project with another five people who rotate in as their schedule allows. Rickey said his staff is working to have their part of the project completed by the end of July, ahead of the furnitures arrival.
Roosevelt Elementary is the first school to be renovated out of the district’s five elementary schools. Once completed, maintenance staff will begin work at Longfellow Elementary in 2022, Lincoln Heights in 2023, Westmoor in 2024 and Lake Minatare in 2025.
The district will plan an open house for the community to view the school sometime this fall, but Price said they are waiting to set a date until after teachers and students get settled into the school year.