Roosevelt Elementary project on schedule ahead of school year

New furniture, new technology and new safety and security features are among the many modernization changes Roosevelt Elementary staff and students will notice when they return for another school year in six weeks.

While work in the building started the day after the spring session concluded, director of facilities Travis Rickey said work began months prior.

“With COVID going on and the timeliness of this, being able to get our materials here was important. That way the job could be completed before school starts,” Rickey said. “We did start clear back in February and March to order our lights and building materials ahead of time and just stored them. That way we knew we would have them on hand.”

Rickey said they are currently working on installing the new gym floor, which is about halfway complete.

“It’s an old tile, and the good thing about that was the way the floor was laying, we were able to clean it, sand it down, fill in some of the low spots with floor leveler and then just go over the top,” Rickey said.

The school’s gymnasium will also be modernized with a similar paint scheme as the hallways and LED lighting.