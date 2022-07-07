Rural Fellows survey reveals reach of tourism

A pair of Rural Fellows working at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering completed a survey detailing the importance of marketing to tourism efforts in the area.

Rural Fellows Ashtyn Humphreys and Murengezi Atali "Ben" Benimana conducted the survey with 369 respondents over three weeks. The visitors' answers will help the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau shape their print marketing and digital advertising decisions for the future.

“The information that we gathered is going to be very important for future marketing decisions. We had to confirm who our target market is and we definitely did that … it was very important that we find out how people are receiving our information,” Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy told the Star-Herald.

The Rural Fellows program is an experiential learning class for university students. It provides them real-life opportunities to practice various skills relating to their fields of study.

The survey asked people what brought them to the area, how they heard about the museum, if they rely on printed materials and how old they are.

The results revealed that the overwhelming majority of visitors use printed pamphlets and other materials to learn more about the museum. Leisy said she suspected people would be exclusively finding out about the museum online, but it turns out they do preliminary research online and then pick up printed materials when they arrive.

Leisy said it was surprising to learn how many people wanted printed information sheets about the museum.

“I know they were (using print materials) 10 years ago … but I figured by now maybe these baby boomers might be aging out from using printed materials, but it hasn’t changed a bit.”

Of the 369 visitors sampled, 290 were passing through the area on a road trip. More than one-third of the visitors were age 60 or older, and more than two-fifths were visiting with immediate or extended family members.

Several said they heard about the museum through a national park program. Almost all of them said they would likely or possibly visit the museum again.

The guests came from 42 U.S. states and 16 foreign countries. Around 250 were visiting from places other than Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.

“Those are amazing statistics, but what makes it even better is Ben (Benimana) was able to communicate with them,” Leisy said.

Benimana is from Rwanda and speaks fluent French, which Leisy said helped him to connect with many of the foreign visitors.

Having completed the survey portion of their rural fellowship, Benimana and Humphreys will now work on marketing for the museum. Leisy said they would also help out at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in August.

Those interested in additional information about the Visitors Bureau can contact Leisy at 308-633-1808.