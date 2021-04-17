Samsung Solve for Tomorrow team continue project for the community

A special Morrill Village Board of Trustees meeting on March 25 resulted in the village donating the frequently discussed 10-acre Brownsfield property to the Morrill Public Schools district. With plans already drawn up for the district’s 3.2-acre property at 511 E. Hamilton St., the school board had some decisions to make regarding the long-anticipated ag education complex project.
Plans for Brownsfield reestablished
After the village board’s special meeting, the six-member school board set a special meeting on March 29 to discuss the purchase agreement and voted unanimously to accept the offer, understanding the school would pay the necessary closing costs.
Since the school district had already contracted Joseph Hewgley and Associates out of North Platte to design the building that would be placed at 511 E. Hamilton St., the board also decided at the meeting to move the plans for that building to Brownsfield.
At a facilities committee meeting on April 7, committee members discussed where the building might be placed at the Brownsfield property and agreed on placing it at the north end of the gravel parking lot. The placement will be confirmed at the upcoming April 19 school board meeting.
The building will be 4,800 square feet with a classroom space and processing kitchen on one side and an animal science lab on the other, joined together by a foyer with an entrance, bathrooms and drinking fountain. The lab space will include a show area, an exam room, a tack room, a wash area and panels to house animals that are farrowing.
The district still needs a survey of the property done before construction can begin. It is also going to be looking at what options for water at the property are available. Currently, a well for the underground sprinkler system sits at the property, but Superintendent Joe Sherwood said the water needs to be tested to see if it meets regulations for drinking water. The district will also be installing a septic tank at the property since there are no village sewer lines that connect out there.
The money factor
As for the cost, Sherwood said construction is estimated to cost between $350,000 and $420,000. However, he said that he plans to use grants and donations to fund the entire project.
“We have made a commitment that we were not going to use district dollars to build these buildings,” he said.
Sherwood said raising the money for the project has been difficult so far, though, because plans had been up in the air for so long. He didn’t want to ask partners for money until plans were settled and finalized.
“We’re in the idea phase. There have been some local businesses, some corporations that have said, ‘We’re interested in contributing to this building,’” he said. “The difficulty we’ve had on that process is that it’s hard to get people to donate to something that is a moving target.”
It doesn’t help that ag teacher Krystal Wilke won’t be returning next year either. Sherwood said she would be returning to her hometown of Kimball. Without an ag teacher, it makes selling to donors the idea of adding an ag education complex to the school a bit more challenging.
“Now we’re moving from property A to property B, and we’ve lost our ag teacher, but we don’t know who the next ag teacher is going to be yet,” Sherwood said. “‘Are you even going to have an ag program because Nebraska has a shortage of ag teachers in the state?’”
These were all concerns that Sherwood and the school board had been trying to field through over the past few months as they attempted to move forward with their vision for an ag complex. Sherwood said they have since hired a new ag teacher, Shane Buchholz out of Hawk Springs, Wyoming.
Now, with the property issue finally seeming to have settled and a new ag teacher officially hired, Sherwood said the school is working on building credibility for the project to show off to potential donors.
“This process … has been one that had way more changes and deviations in the processes and personnel involved than we would have originally anticipated. So, I haven’t made any formal donation requests yet,” he said. “We’re trying to build credibility, and so … I would say a month from now, we should be able to not only have a solid plan for where we’re headed with the fundraising side of things, but we may have already held some of the meetings and gotten some commitments.”
Sherwood said that he was also looking at tapping into a few other federal funds for the project as well.
“Between the ESSER II funds … during Trump’s presidency and the ARP funds now during Biden’s presidency, between those two funding sources, Morrill Public Schools is likely going to receive $1,050,000,” he said.
Sherwood hopes to use about $250,000 of those funds toward the ag complex project by writing a plan for the federal reviewers to approve, showing how the facility would de-densify a current district building.
The application doesn’t open until August, but Sherwood said he was hoping to somehow get a written statement from the reviewer saying that it would be approved, so the district could move forward with fundraising and construction.
Looking to the future
While the district continues to build credibility and prepares a campaign of donation requests, Sherwood said he’s also hopeful for what else could be added at the Brownsfield property in the future, which could include an animal barn along with the current building, depending on fundraising efforts.
“Possibly, I don’t know for sure whether or not that animal barn will be in the first wave of construction or whether that becomes a second wave of construction,” he said. “And then sometime down the road, there’s probably a green house. Is it possible that down the road, there would be an ag mechanic’s barn with maybe two bays in there as well? That’s possible for future construction. … I don’t have the full plan developed on that property, because right now we’re focusing on the building that we’re going to build first.”
As for the smaller property at 511 E. Hamilton, there’s still a few options for it. Sherwood said he wouldn’t mind finding another use for it through the ag program. School board president Dave Sherrod said they’ll likely do something with it in the future, but for right now, it will continue to sit as it has been for over a decade.
“We’ve got a couple different options that we are going to pursue,” he said. “We’ve got plans for that property, but right now, we’re focused on Brownsfield.”