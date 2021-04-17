Samsung Solve for Tomorrow team continue project for the community

Sherwood said that he was also looking at tapping into a few other federal funds for the project as well.

“Between the ESSER II funds … during Trump’s presidency and the ARP funds now during Biden’s presidency, between those two funding sources, Morrill Public Schools is likely going to receive $1,050,000,” he said.

Sherwood hopes to use about $250,000 of those funds toward the ag complex project by writing a plan for the federal reviewers to approve, showing how the facility would de-densify a current district building.

The application doesn’t open until August, but Sherwood said he was hoping to somehow get a written statement from the reviewer saying that it would be approved, so the district could move forward with fundraising and construction.

Looking to the future

While the district continues to build credibility and prepares a campaign of donation requests, Sherwood said he’s also hopeful for what else could be added at the Brownsfield property in the future, which could include an animal barn along with the current building, depending on fundraising efforts.