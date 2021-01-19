SBPS adds two workdays, student catch-up days to the 2021 calendar

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education approved turning two days in the spring semester into workdays for teachers.

A memo from Superintendent Rick Myles said that the two days will allow for teachers to meet with small groups of students struggling academically in a bid to reverse the academic slide accompanying the pandemic.

The board set aside Feb. 26 and May 7 for these additional workdays.

“(The two days) would allow teachers (with support from paras) to bring in students individually or in small groups and/or Zoom with those students (and when advisable, their parents) who are 1) quarantined, 2) tested positive but experiencing minor-to-no symptoms or 3) enrolled in ECL to help get them back on track as much as possible,” the memo sent by Myles said.

In the fall semester, SBPS saw over 1,500 staff and students placed into quarantine as COVID-19 infected over 200.

“This has placed tremendous strain on our district’s capacity to ably serve all students and our teachers, in particular, are stretched beyond limits to adequately support students in two different learning modalities,” Myles wrote

in the memo. The memo also said that SBPS had considered reducing the school week to four-day weeks during high/severe risk periods, four day weeks when quarantines hit a specified level, and early dismissals and late starts. “Ultimately, each of these alternatives has been eliminated due to the difficulty it would create for working parents,” the memo said. Justin.Garcia@starherald.com

