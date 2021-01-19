SBPS asks community for survey participation

Scottsbluff Public Schools released a survey, asking for community input about what qualities the Board of Education should prioritize as they search for a new superintendent.

The district will spend the coming weeks recruiting and hiring a new superintendent after current Superintendent Rick Myles announced in December he would retire from the district after a decade leading it.

“We invite parents, SBPS Staff, SHS alumni, business leaders, and community members to take our online survey to give feedback on the characteristics, experience, and skills you want in Scottsbluff’s next superintendent. We invite everyone in our community to participate and engage in this process,” SBPS Spokesperson Melissa Price wrote an email announcing the survey.

The survey is open until Jan. 27.

Myles’ resignation, which the board formally accepted on Jan. 11, created a critical juncture for the area’s largest school district.

“The superintendent really sets the tone for everything,” said Ruth Kozal, SBPS Board of Education president.

Applications for the position are due Feb. 7. The board plans to interview candidates from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26.

The survey is available online only and in English and Spanish. It can be reached in Spanish at https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/YLNMHHK and in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2S2X7WL.

