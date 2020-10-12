SBPS board OKs diversity group funding

The Scottsbluff Board of Education unanimously approved funding Monday for two staff positions for a burgeoning multicultural organization. Unfortunately, the meeting that included approval of the funding for the organization to highlight diversity and culture had been punctuated with a disturbing interruption that at least one board member said demonstrated the need for the organization.
The organization has been discussed at two meetings and comes amid a renewed discussion about race and equity in Scottsbluff Public Schools. After two students expressed concern in June about how the district handles diversity issues, the district issued a declaration committing the schools to equitable treatment.
Monday's school board meeting had been a hybrid meeting, with board members in attendance on site and the members of the public able to attend via Zoom. During the meeting, an incident occurred before the vote as the board acknowledged a student for her academic accomplishments. Suddenly, multiple individuals on the Zoom call interrupted the recognition with racist slurs. The call was then ended.
Superintendent Rick Myles walked out of the room to call the student who had been speaking and ask if the student wanted to continue. The board then voted to approve the multicultural organization’s funding.
“If anyone had any question at all about whether or not (the multicultural organization) was important, I think (the racist slurs) is the exact reason it’s important,” Board member Lori Browning said before voting to approve the organization.
Shortly after the vote, Myles returned to the meeting with the student on the phone, who continued with acceptance of the board’s acknowledgment.
Title IX Coordinator Wendy Kemling, who was present at the meeting, said that she would look into the racist incident.
“If we can figure out that it was one of our students, then we will go through and follow our typical process, which would include doing an investigation,” Kemling told the Star-Herald after the board meeting.
She added that they would also contact Zoom to tell them the incident occurred and ask if they can look into it.
As for the organization, this was the third time the multicultural organization had come up in a board meeting.
The first meeting occurred in September when Kemling and SHS Principal Justin Shaddick initially proposed the funding. At that time, some of the school board members questioned the need for the organization and requested more information from the district administration.
Administrators returned a week later with a detailed presentation featuring several speakers. Among the outpouring of administrative support for the program were former teacher and Grant Coordinator Jamie Batterman and Student Success Facilitator Nina Grant, along with Myles.
During that meeting last week, Myles read a prepared statement where he introduced the discussion item on the agenda, told the room that he believed the board was dedicated to the students of Scottsbluff, and apologized for “failing to bring (the board) a comprehensive and clear explanation of this organization,” as he put it.
“I apologize if, in any way, any of you were placed in a difficult situation because of that, ” Myles said in the discussion meeting.
After Myles’ opening statement, Batterman provided the board with an anecdote about her experience as a teacher. She said she’s taught everything from drug and alcohol programs to health sciences.
“What took place in my classroom was slightly different than what you’d see in math,” Batterman said. “I’ll argue that due to the nature of the courses I taught, my classes were filled with some of the most diverse student populations.”
She gave an example of a class that included students from Brazil, Spain, and students working through gender identity struggles.
“In this classroom, I experienced my first student who came to me and had a suicide plan,” Batterman said.
Batterman said she worried that she would struggle to teach such a diverse class. She said she realized that the most important thing to accomplish before learning could take place was the building of relationships.
This was the purpose of the multicultural organization and the purpose of the funding, Batterman said, echoing the other presenting administrators.
Grant said that multicultural organizations would contribute to SBPS strategic goals and provide guidance to students in need, encourage events to celebrate diversity in school buildings, and allow members to attend conferences that will benefit them in the future.
“We know that through research, students tend to do much better in school when they have high levels of engagements,” she said.
The presentation concluded with a return of Shaddick and Kemling and their discussion of a need for this organization. They listed several statistics about the student population of Scottsbluff schools, including the district’s number of students on free or reduced lunch (63%) as well as it’s demographic make-up.
While administrators said the presentation wasn’t meant to convince board members to approve the funding, board members said during Monday's meeting that was the ultimate effect.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!