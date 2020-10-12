SBPS board OKs diversity group funding

Shortly after the vote, Myles returned to the meeting with the student on the phone, who continued with acceptance of the board’s acknowledgment.

Title IX Coordinator Wendy Kemling, who was present at the meeting, said that she would look into the racist incident.

“If we can figure out that it was one of our students, then we will go through and follow our typical process, which would include doing an investigation,” Kemling told the Star-Herald after the board meeting.

She added that they would also contact Zoom to tell them the incident occurred and ask if they can look into it.

As for the organization, this was the third time the multicultural organization had come up in a board meeting.

The first meeting occurred in September when Kemling and SHS Principal Justin Shaddick initially proposed the funding. At that time, some of the school board members questioned the need for the organization and requested more information from the district administration.

Administrators returned a week later with a detailed presentation featuring several speakers. Among the outpouring of administrative support for the program were former teacher and Grant Coordinator Jamie Batterman and Student Success Facilitator Nina Grant, along with Myles.