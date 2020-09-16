SBPS debates $6,000 funding to TeamMates mentoring program

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a $6,000 expense to help fund and participate in a mentorship program.

The vote came after the Board debated its efficacy and expressed concerns over its operations. The approval continued Scottsbluff Public Schools investment in the TeamMates Mentoring Program that served 35 students in the district last year, according to Scotts Bluff County Chapter Coordinator Mary Kay Haun. She added that there are four more students from Longfellow Elementary and Bluffs Middle School requesting mentorships this year.

“It takes approximately $400 to keep a mentor/mentee match open,” Haun told the Board during her presentation and request for funding. She said the money pays for background checks, training and aptitude tests for mentor/mentee matches. In an email, Haun told the Star-Herald that with 34 active matches, it takes $13,600 to keep the relationships going.

“The $6,000 that Scottsbluff invested in TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County helps us keep these matches active. The other money is raised through grants and fundraisers,” Haun said.

The program was founded in 1991 by former Nebraska Huskers Head Coach Tom Osborne along with his wife Nancy. In its 30-year operation, TeamMates expanded out of Nebraska and across the Midwest into Iowa, Wyoming, South Dakota and Kansas. The program served over 9,500 students in over 160 communities last school year, according to the 2019 Teammates annual report.

“Our mission is to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring,” Haun said during her presentation.