SBPS extends Thanksgiving break amid community outbreak

Scottsbluff Public Schools announced an extension to Thanksgiving break Friday morning, as the pandemic worsened in Scotts Bluff County.

The letter was penned by Superintendent Rick Myles and cited the New York Times data-gathering page, which says Scotts Bluff County is the eighth worst hotspot in the United States, as of Nov. 13.

“These numbers certainly seem to indicate that this is a very real problem for us that we need to stand up and face together as a community,” Myles wrote in the letter.

SBPS’s Thanksgiving break will last from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27, according to the superintendent.

“This two-day extension will provide all staff the opportunity to meet together on Monday the 23rd (safely in-person or via Zoom) to have a deep and focused dialog about how we progress from here,” Myles wrote in the letter.

The outbreak has resulted in over 1,000 instances of students and staff having to quarantine, although it’s unclear how many of those are people having to quarantine more than once. Over 300 staff and students are currently under quarantine orders, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.