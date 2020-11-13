SBPS extends Thanksgiving break amid community outbreak

Scottsbluff Public Schools announced an extension to Thanksgiving break Friday morning, as the pandemic worsened in Scotts Bluff County.
The letter was penned by Superintendent Rick Myles and cited the New York Times data-gathering page, which says Scotts Bluff County is the eighth worst hotspot in the United States, as of Nov. 13.
“These numbers certainly seem to indicate that this is a very real problem for us that we need to stand up and face together as a community,” Myles wrote in the letter.
SBPS’s Thanksgiving break will last from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27, according to the superintendent.
“This two-day extension will provide all staff the opportunity to meet together on Monday the 23rd (safely in-person or via Zoom) to have a deep and focused dialog about how we progress from here,” Myles wrote in the letter.
The outbreak has resulted in over 1,000 instances of students and staff having to quarantine, although it’s unclear how many of those are people having to quarantine more than once. Over 300 staff and students are currently under quarantine orders, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“We have 43 staff members and 333 students who are either in quarantine or who have tested positive,” Myles said in the letter to parents.
The dashboard also reports 126 confirmed cases of staff or students contracting the disease over the school year, 48 of which are active.
“We are short substitute teachers and our ranks of counselors, school administrators, paraprofessionals, and maintenance staff are all significantly compromised,” Myles said.
“More and more students are out ... and in ... and back out again as health directives and infection rates drive quarantines and illness. It is harder and harder for remaining teachers to deliver instruction to face-to-face students and remote learners with the quality they would like,” he said.
On Monday, Myles reiterated the district’s commitment to stay in-person for as long as possible during a recent board of education meeting. A few days later, Minatare Public Schools announced they would move away from their online/in-person hybrid model to an online-only model for the rest of the semester.
Western Nebraska Community College also put an early end date on in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester. WNCC will cease in-person classes on Nov. 24.
