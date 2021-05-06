SBPS, GPS make masks optional

The era of being required to wear masks in classes is coming to an end — at least for now.

On Thursday, Scottsbluff Public Schools and Gering Public Schools said they would update their mask policies after new state directed health measures allowed school districts to make masks optional.

“With this change, we still encourage the Bulldog community to do the right thing,” interim Superintendent Gary Cooper wrote in a letter to families announcing the change.

The announcements come after nearly a year of having to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the Panhandle’s largest school districts.

In all, 284 staff and students at Scottsbluff school have contracted COVID-19, according to the district dashboard. At Gering schools, 192 staff and students contracted COVID-19.

During the winter surge, district administrators said quarantines stemming from exposures had seriously hampered the district’s ability to operate.