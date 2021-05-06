SBPS, GPS make masks optional

The era of being required to wear masks in classes is coming to an end — at least for now.
On Thursday, Scottsbluff Public Schools and Gering Public Schools said they would update their mask policies after new state directed health measures allowed school districts to make masks optional.
“With this change, we still encourage the Bulldog community to do the right thing,” interim Superintendent Gary Cooper wrote in a letter to families announcing the change.
The announcements come after nearly a year of having to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the Panhandle’s largest school districts.
In all, 284 staff and students at Scottsbluff school have contracted COVID-19, according to the district dashboard. At Gering schools, 192 staff and students contracted COVID-19.
During the winter surge, district administrators said quarantines stemming from exposures had seriously hampered the district’s ability to operate.
In all, thousands of quarantines plagued the district’s operations thought the year. Now, as cases have decreased across the area and the Panhandle Public Health District risk dial moved into the yellow, school districts are free to make masks optional. However, if the risk dial moves into the orange or red, which signals increased spread of the virus, masks will return to schools.
In a statement, SBPS officials also emphasized that parents can still choose to send their students to school with masks. Additionally, if a student was identified as a close contact, they’re required to wear a mask for 14 days following exposure.
“We ask that you continue to be vigilant, as well as respectful and tolerant of each other’s personal decision. Teachers will work with students that wish to continue wearing masks to distance within classrooms in order to avoid getting sick and possibly missing school or other activities,” Cooper said in the letter to parents.