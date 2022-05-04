SBPS hosting Teacher Appreciation event

In conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week the Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation will be hosting the second annual Staff Appreciation Festival Friday, May 6.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the 18th Street Plaza.

Food vendors and family friendly activities will be available as well as live music featuring the sounds of Daniel Martinez and Jarana.

This event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend to show appreciation for SBPS teachers and staff.

This event is made possible by sponsor Riverstone Bank and the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

