SBPS Orchestra, Tabor Dance Academy unite for selections from "The Nutcracker"

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Orchestra held its holiday concert in conjunction with the SHS band and Tabor Dance Academy on Monday, Dec. 12. The joint performance featured several famous selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”

The SBPS Orchestra program includes students from fifth grade all the way through high school. Director Ashley Hillman has led the program for eleven years, and she said that performing songs from “The Nutcracker” has been a dream since the beginning.

“I always wanted to be a ballerina, and I’ve always loved the Nutcracker music,” said Hillman. “It was completely out of reach when I started teaching in Scottsbluff because I had 26 kids total in my program. Now I have over 200.”

It took many years to build the SBPS orchestra program up to a point where “The Nutcracker” was a realistic choice for Hillman’s students, both due to the amount of musicians and the difficulty of the music.

“This year I finally realized that we were good enough that we would be successful at playing the music,” said Hillman.

But she didn’t stop there. Hillman recognized how iconic “The Nutcracker” is, not only as an orchestral piece, but as a ballet. She reached out to Kathy Tabor of Tabor Dance Academy with the proposal to join forces for the performance.

“She was my dance teacher, and we’ve known each other for a very long time,” said Hillman.

Tabor selected a group of dancers to accompany each of the four Nutcracker numbers performed by the orchestra.

The night was just as special as Hillman had hoped. Two of her daughters played in the orchestra, while her third daughter got to dance in one of the ensembles under the direction of Tabor.

“The Nutcracker” is a classic holiday story filled with recognizable songs familiar even to those with little interest in classical music, making the selections performed by the orchestra and dance academy ideal for all audiences.

“I was telling the students when we were rehearsing that we couldn’t mess them up because everyone knows what it’s supposed to sound like,” joked Hillman. “That was a good motivator for them to learn and play it correctly.”

Hillman was very pleased with her students’ performance and the turnout, considering that the concert took place during the onset of a blizzard. She also said that she plans to return to “The Nutcracker” in a few years so that a new generation of students gets a chance to play its iconic songs.

Hillman also runs a program through the Omaha Conservatory of Music called Violin Sprouts, which starts teaching kids to play the violin from as young as three-years-old.

“It’s a free program, and we provide the lessons and the instrument free of charge. I’ve been doing that here for eight years,” said Hillman.

After nearly a decade of developing young musicians, Hillman is beginning to see some of her Violin Sprouts students enter the band and orchestra programs at Scottsbluff. After studying violin for years, those students are becoming incredible assets to their music programs.

“It’s really great to see how great of a player they’ve become after taking lessons for that long,” said Hillman. “They really understand the instrument, and they have a really great sense of pitch.”

Those interested in the Violin Sprouts program can visit stringsprouts.org for more information.