SBPS plans first annual Bearcat Back to School Bash/Booster Club Fall Sports Kickoff

“We really want our kids in school,” she said. “It’s something that been a priority for us for a while. Like every other district during COVID, we experienced a lot of absences because of COVID. It’s something that we need to do regardless and we just want to encourage our families pre-K through grade 12 to support their students and getting them to school every day.”

The cheerleaders will have a cheer workshop, drill team will have a face painting station set up and various yard games will be set up. The high school tennis team will also hold a tennis workshop.

The immunization clinic will be set up throughout the event. If families have insurance, they are asked to bring their insurance card or Medicaid card. The clinic is taking walk-in appointments, but families can also set up an appointment by contacting community health at 308-630-1126.

New Superintendent Andrew Dick will also have a booth set up at the event for the community to meet him.

Taher, the district’s food service provider, SixPence and the preschool, SBPS Foundation, the Booster Club and student organizations will have booths set up at the event.