SBPS plans first annual Bearcat Back to School Bash/Booster Club Fall Sports Kickoff

Last school year looked different. Face masks and social distancing as well as limited community access to buildings made it hard for families to connect with teachers and school staff. Understanding the important role of families in the education process, Scottsbluff Public Schools is looking to reconnect with families ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
Scottsbluff Public Schools is welcoming students and families back with the first-ever Back to School Bash and Booster Club Fall Sports Kickoff Monday, Aug. 3.
Families and students are invited to Scottsbluff High School and Frank Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for activities, informational booths, immunizations and performances by the band, drill team and cheerleaders.
The three student organizations will perform around 6:45 p.m. as well as an attendance message from Jamie Batterman, school climate coordinator and 3E community partnership liaison, a Booster Club message from Jeff Kriewald and Dave Hoxworth.
Batterman said the event was created for two reasons.
“One of our priorities to help welcome our families back this year after they weren’t really able to be present in our schools and in our school communities, so we want to welcome them back,” Batterman said.
The event will also be the launch of the district’s Everyday Matters campaign, focused on the importance of student attendance.
“We really want our kids in school,” she said. “It’s something that been a priority for us for a while. Like every other district during COVID, we experienced a lot of absences because of COVID. It’s something that we need to do regardless and we just want to encourage our families pre-K through grade 12 to support their students and getting them to school every day.”
The cheerleaders will have a cheer workshop, drill team will have a face painting station set up and various yard games will be set up. The high school tennis team will also hold a tennis workshop.
The immunization clinic will be set up throughout the event. If families have insurance, they are asked to bring their insurance card or Medicaid card. The clinic is taking walk-in appointments, but families can also set up an appointment by contacting community health at 308-630-1126.
New Superintendent Andrew Dick will also have a booth set up at the event for the community to meet him.
Taher, the district’s food service provider, SixPence and the preschool, SBPS Foundation, the Booster Club and student organizations will have booths set up at the event.
There will also be vendors set up within the circle drive at the high school. Lemon Love, Snowy Bus, Mountain Man Candy and Sugar Babe Treats will have cool refreshments and treats available. All participants will receive a $2 coupon for use with any of these vendors sponsored by 3E.
Participants can also enjoy a complimentary meal sponsored by 3E, SBPS Foundation, Scottsbluff Booster Club, SBPS Athletic Department, Taher and Pepsi.
Booster Club will be selling spirit-wear at the bash.
The public can park in the high school’s parking lot during the event.
“I hope that it demonstrates our excitement for school to start and how excited we are to see all of our students and their families,” Batterman said.
The event will coincide with the Booster Club’s Fall Sports Kickoff event to make the event bigger. Following the back to school bash, athletes will have their annual fall sports meeting at 7:15 p.m. with individual sports meetings at 7:30 p.m.