SBPS presents excellency awards to teachers and paraeducators

“It was really exciting, and I was very thankful,” she said. “I really love everything about my job. I think my favorite part is getting to work with students and building relationships with them.”

Johnson has also played a large role in implementing a new program with the after school program called The Bay, which gives fourth and fifth grade students the opportunity to practice in areas of photography, music and skateboarding. Johnson said she loves it.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I like to practice everything as well.”

The final award was presented to a group of four PAWS paraeducators — Dallas Liptac, Jonathan Shadegg, Melissa Arrellano and Nancy Espino — at Lincoln Heights Elementary. All four were working with students when they were surprised with the award.

“I honestly had no idea what was going on,” Nancy Espino said. “...I was very surprised that the paras were getting an award.”

The paraeducators were recognized for the dedication and support that they have given to students, especially during this challenging year.