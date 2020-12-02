SBPS presents excellency awards to teachers and paraeducators

As media and building administrators crept up to surprise Bluffs Middle School teacher Ashely Dillman, she was teaching her seventh grade class. Dillman was one of six Scottsbluff Public School employees surprised this week after unexpectedly receiving a 2020 excellence award from the district.
The award was created in 2019. Awards are meant “to recognize outstanding Scottsbluff Public Schools employees who go above and beyond their expected duties.”
All employees are eligible for the award. Nominations come from parents, students, staff and community members. This year, the award was given to two teachers and a group of paraeducators.
Dillman was the first to receive an award.
“Dillman is the type of person who will go out of her way to help everyone around her, students and staff included, and not expect anything in return,” SBPS officials said in a press release.
After Dillman, Crystal Johnson, the after school program coordinator, was brought in to Westmoor Elementary early for a “meeting.” That meeting was the presentation of the second SBPS Excellence in Education Award.
Johnson was awarded because of her “hard work and dedication.” She has helped move the after-school program in a new direction, creating more hands-on learning activities and community partnerships to provide an engaging experience for the students in the program.
“It was really exciting, and I was very thankful,” she said. “I really love everything about my job. I think my favorite part is getting to work with students and building relationships with them.”
Johnson has also played a large role in implementing a new program with the after school program called The Bay, which gives fourth and fifth grade students the opportunity to practice in areas of photography, music and skateboarding. Johnson said she loves it.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I like to practice everything as well.”
The final award was presented to a group of four PAWS paraeducators — Dallas Liptac, Jonathan Shadegg, Melissa Arrellano and Nancy Espino — at Lincoln Heights Elementary. All four were working with students when they were surprised with the award.
“I honestly had no idea what was going on,” Nancy Espino said. “...I was very surprised that the paras were getting an award.”
The paraeducators were recognized for the dedication and support that they have given to students, especially during this challenging year.
“As a team, the PAWS paras work extremely hard to provide vital support (to) students with unique needs and who face many challenges,” the release said. “...the PAWS staff rises above these challenges to be excellent models of respect, responsibility and safety at Lincoln Heights.”
