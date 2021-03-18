SBPS principals shuffled after retirement

A new school year will see new faces in key leadership roles in Scottsbluff Public Schools elementary buildings.
Scottsbluff Public Schools announced Thursday that Jeremy Behnke will be the next principal of Lincoln Heights Elementary.
Behnke, who attended Lincoln Heights as a child, is the current principal of Lake Minatare Elementary school. Behnke fills the spot vacated by Kraig Weyrich. Weyrich announced his retirement early this year and will leave the district in June.
Behnke graduated from Scottsbluff High School and has spent 13 of his 17 years in education working in Scottsbluff Public Schools. He has a Bachelor of Arts in education and a Master of Arts in education. He received his degrees from the University of Nebraska - Kearney. The district made Behnke Lake Minatare principal in 2018.
To fill Behnke’s position, the district promoted Ashlen Schaneman as Lake Minatare principal.
Schaneman has a bachelors in elementary education from the University of Northern Colorado and masters in educational administration K-8 from Chadron State College. Schaneman leaves behind the assistant principal position at Lincoln Heights.
Krystal Rodriguez, the current head of Extended Campus Learning, replaces Schaneman as the assistant principal of Lincoln Heights. Rodriguez formerly taught at Roosevelt but has led the district’s online-only option for the last year.
At a recent school board meeting, Rodriguez and Superintendent Rick Myles announced that Extended Campus Learning ends this school year.
The administrator shuffle comes as the district seeks to remodel and renovate its elementary buildings. From Roosevelt to Lake Minatare, administrators have put together plans and proposals to update and modernize the buildings. The district plans to do all the remodeling and renovations without a levy increase or another bond.