SBPS principals shuffled after retirement

A new school year will see new faces in key leadership roles in Scottsbluff Public Schools elementary buildings.

Scottsbluff Public Schools announced Thursday that Jeremy Behnke will be the next principal of Lincoln Heights Elementary.

Behnke, who attended Lincoln Heights as a child, is the current principal of Lake Minatare Elementary school. Behnke fills the spot vacated by Kraig Weyrich. Weyrich announced his retirement early this year and will leave the district in June.

Behnke graduated from Scottsbluff High School and has spent 13 of his 17 years in education working in Scottsbluff Public Schools. He has a Bachelor of Arts in education and a Master of Arts in education. He received his degrees from the University of Nebraska - Kearney. The district made Behnke Lake Minatare principal in 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To fill Behnke’s position, the district promoted Ashlen Schaneman as Lake Minatare principal.

Schaneman has a bachelors in elementary education from the University of Northern Colorado and masters in educational administration K-8 from Chadron State College. Schaneman leaves behind the assistant principal position at Lincoln Heights.