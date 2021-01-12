SBPS restyles COVID-19 reopening plan as Pandemic Response Emergency Plan

Scottsbluff Public Schools released an updated and restyled plan as the district begins its third-semester educating alongside the coronavirus.

The plan follows the same guiding principles established by the reopening plan, which was released in August. Those principles are “Everyone, as well as everyone’s needs, ideas, and perspectives, must be respected,” and “the health and safety of our students and of our staff are our most important priorities.”

“(PREP) is an updated and more succinct presentation of how Scottsbluff Public Schools will operate to open the second semester,” SBPS Superintendent Rick Myles wrote at the onset of the plan. “It is based upon data from the surveys completed by many hundreds of parents and staff members and reflective of significant processing and discussion by workgroups throughout the school district in collaboration with area health advisors.”

Myles wrote that the most distinct change was that the district no longer categorizes its response into four levels of green, yellow, orange and red. Instead, the district created a gradient scale of green to red.

“We have decided is a more accurate graphic representation of ‘real life.’ This gradient more holistically reflects conditions in the area.” Myles wrote.

The full plan can be found at SBPS.net

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.