SBPS seeks community input before spending COVID relief funds

Scottsbluff Public Schools is seeking public input on use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III American Rescue Plan (ARP) Grant Fund. This third round of funding requires districts to use some of the money to address learning loss, while the remainder can be used on various allowable activities.

“Meaningful collaboration with stakeholders is a required component of creating a Use of Funds plan for ESSER III, and is consistent with our goal of maintaining open communications with the district and throughout the community as evidenced in our three-year strategic plan,” Superintendent Andrew Dick said. “It’s important to hear from all of our stakeholder groups, parents, staff members, community members, and even students to identify the largest student academic and social/emotional needs as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as what strategies they feel will be most effective in order to meet those needs.”