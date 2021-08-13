SBPS seeks community input before spending COVID relief funds

Scottsbluff Public Schools is seeking public input on use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III American Rescue Plan (ARP) Grant Fund. This third round of funding requires districts to use some of the money to address learning loss, while the remainder can be used on various allowable activities.
“Meaningful collaboration with stakeholders is a required component of creating a Use of Funds plan for ESSER III, and is consistent with our goal of maintaining open communications with the district and throughout the community as evidenced in our three-year strategic plan,” Superintendent Andrew Dick said. “It’s important to hear from all of our stakeholder groups, parents, staff members, community members, and even students to identify the largest student academic and social/emotional needs as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as what strategies they feel will be most effective in order to meet those needs.”
President Joe Biden signed into law the ARP Act of 2021 on March 11, which delivers aid to states, districts, schools, educators, students and families to help with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. ESSER III funds can be used to help schools fund mitigation strategies consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s operational strategy for K-12 schools, implement strategies to meet students’ social, emotional, mental health and academic needs, offer summer, afterschool and enrichment programs, support early childhood education, invest in staff capacity and avoid layoffs to ensure students have access to school personnel to support their needs.
SBPS also received ESSER I funds following the creation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020. There was $65.1 million attributed to the ESSER Fund for Nebraska. Of that total, $16.4 million was directed to the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for the state.
SBPS’ allotment was $918,005 with $45,532 allocated to the non-public schools. Those funds could be spent starting March 13, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2022. The district used some of the money to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), return to school para educators, long-term substitutes, extended campus learning staff and iPads for K-2 students, according to Marianne Carlson, the executive director of finance for SBPS.
In December, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) 2021 was signed into law with $243.1 million attributed to the ESSER II Fund for Nebraska. There was $7.2 million directed to the GEER Fund.
SBPS received $3,497,912 in ESSER II grant funding, which can be spent through Sept. 30, 2023. So far, those funds have been used for student technology, curriculum adoptions and continued para educator and long-term substitute supports in the schools.
Three months later, the American Rescue Plan Act became law with $545.9 million attributed to the ESSER III Fund. The school district will receive $7,855,813. Those funds can be spent until Sept. 30, 2024.
As the district determines the best allocation of these funds within the allowable activities, a portion of those funds must address learning loss. According to the U.S. Department of Education, a school district has to reserve not less than 20% of its total allocation to address learning loss through interventions that respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs while also addressing the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on underrepresented student subgroups. That means the district must spend at least roughly $1,571,162 to address learning loss.
Some of the allowable activities districts can use ESSER III funds toward include: coordination of preparedness and response efforts; activities to address the needs of low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities; purchase supplies to sanitize and clean school facilities; train and professional development of staff on sanitation and how to minimize spread of diseases; and provide mental health services and supports. Within the survey, the community can prioritize these activities when it comes to support student recovery caused by the pandemic.
“Through strategies such as the expansion of early childhood programming, prioritizing learning loss, mental health, and academic supports, and enhancing family support and student engagement, SBPS hopes to use these funds for sustainable programming in alignment with our three-year strategic plan, our core values and our mission of Every Child, Every Day,” Dick said.
To participate in the survey, visit https://www.sbps.net/Page/3230. It closes August 22.
After reviewing community feedback, the district will formally apply for the funds in September with expenditures allowable through Sept. 30, 2024.