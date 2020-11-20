SBPS urges community to slow spread over break

“Our classrooms have been heavily impacted by hundreds of student quarantines and infections,” the news release said. “As many as 40 teachers are out in a given day, and scores of counselors, paraprofessionals, custodians, secretaries and administrators all out at any given time.”

Before the semester’s start, the district had planned to move back online if the spread reached its current level. However, school officials reversed course over the year.

“While the initial 'Return to School Plan' continues to provide important guidance, the Districts’ commitment is now predicated by a priority of keeping school in session,” the news release said. “This will be maintained as long as the health and safety of students and staff, parental support, and our ability to staff our buildings are all preserved despite the growing quarantines, isolations, and infections.”

The district also concluded a survey this week regarding COVID-19 and said the results will be released to parents and the public after Thanksgiving.

During the Thanksgiving shutdown, or restart as it was referred to in the news release, the district will also meet with teachers and staff to discuss how to move forward as the pandemic’s impact deepens.