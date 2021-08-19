SBPS welcomes most students back on Thursday

Lincoln Heights Elementary students in grades first through fifth grades began the year Thursday, while kindergarteners will meet with their teachers next week before being assigned to their classes.

For the students who were in attendance, there were no introductory assemblies. That comes on Friday. Thursday was a chance for them to meet new people and get ready for the coming year, with all the plans that entails.

“I’m gonna try to make a couple new friends, and one of my goals is to read 70 books this year,” fourth grade student Elsie Harvey said. “I read a lot.”

Lincoln Heights also welcomed a new principal to the family – Jeremy Behnke, who was excited for another year of learning.

“I think the most important part is just getting the kids back in school, having kids with smiles on their faces. We have a wonderful opportunity to love and educate kids, and that’s the most exciting part,” he said.

Most of Lincoln Heights’ 305-strong student body assembled in orderly lines on the playground, waiting for the bell to ring at 7:55 a.m. and to begin their academic journey for the year.

“I told the teachers, ‘Make the most of your first day because you don’t get another one,’” Behnke said.