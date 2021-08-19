SBPS welcomes most students back on Thursday

School hallways were bustling with activity Thursday morning as students and teachers prepared for another school year at Scottsbluff Public Schools.
With playgrounds open, families dropped off their children Thursday, Aug. 19 excited for the school year, but some parents held back tears.
Brittany Charles walked with her son, Weslan Charles, 6, to Longfellow Elementary for his first day of kindergarten.
“I’ve not cried yet,” she said. “I’m trying really hard to wait until after we drop him off.”
Weslan, on the other hand, was giddy to be at school. He only stopped talking to happily introduce his sister, 3-year-old Luna Vaughn. Then, it was time to say his goodbyes, so he gave his mom, sister and Ben Simmons hugs. As he readied to go to the playground, he told his mother that he would miss them.
Fellow Longfellow student Jaeden Reyes was also excited for the first day of school, although he also said he was nervous. Despite the nerves, he quickly acclimated on the playground, finding schoolmates to talk with before the first bell.
While some students eagerly ran to the playground to reconnect with friends and teachers, others were not as eager to leave their parents. Knowing the emotions, teacher Angi Shaw gave students a cheerful final hug warning before they entered the school building.
Lincoln Heights Elementary students in grades first through fifth grades began the year Thursday, while kindergarteners will meet with their teachers next week before being assigned to their classes.
For the students who were in attendance, there were no introductory assemblies. That comes on Friday. Thursday was a chance for them to meet new people and get ready for the coming year, with all the plans that entails.
“I’m gonna try to make a couple new friends, and one of my goals is to read 70 books this year,” fourth grade student Elsie Harvey said. “I read a lot.”
Lincoln Heights also welcomed a new principal to the family – Jeremy Behnke, who was excited for another year of learning.
“I think the most important part is just getting the kids back in school, having kids with smiles on their faces. We have a wonderful opportunity to love and educate kids, and that’s the most exciting part,” he said.
Most of Lincoln Heights’ 305-strong student body assembled in orderly lines on the playground, waiting for the bell to ring at 7:55 a.m. and to begin their academic journey for the year.
“I told the teachers, ‘Make the most of your first day because you don’t get another one,’” Behnke said.
Beth Case has two children who attend Lincoln Heights. Her stepdaughter is a fourth grader and her stepson is a second grader.
“We’re excited for another year here at Lincoln Heights,” she said. “We’ve been here since kindergarten. We love Lincoln Heights. It’s a good school.”
Although the start of another school year comes with a mix of emotions, it reminds parents how quickly their children grow up.
Adam Dietrich realized just that as he watched his daughter, Adalyn, line up for her first day of kindergarten at Lake Minatare.
“It’s hard to see them grow up so fast,” Dietrich said. “It’s also exciting.”
Lake Minatare Principal Ashlen Schaneman is in her first year at the school, which is the school her husband attended when he was in elementary school.
“It’s kind of nostalgic,” she said.
Schaneman also said this 2021-22 school year is “going to be a great year. I’m very optimistic and happy to see faces again.”
Jared Hoffman walked his son, Jett, to his kindergarten classroom Thursday morning.
As he reflected on the moment, Hoffman said. “This is a big day. It’s our oldest’s first day.” Jett will be the second generation to attend Lake Minatare.
“I’m really glad he gets to go here (Lake Minatare),” Hoffman said of his son. “His mom, Nikki, went to school here.”
The family enjoys the smaller class size and the family-oriented environment.
Westmoor Elementary also welcomed students back.
Maddison Kissick dropped off her son, Maxwell, 8, knowing the school staff would make it as easy as it could be for Maxwell, who is wheelchair-bound.
“He knows what he’s doing. They know what they’re doing,” Kissick said. “I have every confidence in them.”
Vitoria Quezada dropped her two children, Kevin, 7, and Karen, 5, as they looked forward to the school year.
“It’s a lot harder for me than her (Karen) because she’s really independent,” Quezada said. “She’s excited to learn, and I’m excited to see her learn and grow.”
The first day of school for Roosevelt Elementary students in grades K-5 will be Monday, August 23.