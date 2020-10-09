SBPS will continue in-person if risk dial moves up

Scottsbluff Public Schools announced on Friday that it will continue in-person instruction if the risk of spread continues to increase in Scotts Bluff County.

“This decision has been made with the support of Panhandle Public Health District and in collaboration with neighboring school districts,” a letter addressed to parents and penned by Scottsbluff Schools Superintendent Rick Myles said.

When announcing their initial reopening plans in August, SBPS said it would consider alternative schedules such as a split schedule or a hybrid model of classes if the dial moved to orange, a designation decided in collaboration with the Panhandle Public Health Department.

In the letter, Myles also said the district felt confident it could continue to prevent spread in its buildings while continuing in-person classes.

The risk dial has been steadily trending up in recent weeks and now sits just shy of the orange or high-risk level. The colors indicate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 as decided based on factors evaluated by PPHD.