Schaeffer named Morrill superintendent

The Morrill Board of Education approved a contract with Barry Schaeffer to be the new Morrill Public Schools superintendent for the next two years at its Jan. 17 meeting, following Schaeffer’s Jan. 13 interview with the board.

The contract states his employment for Morrill Public Schools will begin on July 1, 2022, and expire on June 30, 2024, and his salary will be $130,000 a year.

Since being hired in January, Schaeffer has been doing what he can to get to know the district and the community while still finishing out his duties at Arthur County Schools, where he has been superintendent since 2013.

“I’m working in one district at this time and transitioning to Morrill,” he said. “I’m not as able to put the time in (right now) … although there has been good communication between myself and staff and the board and so forth at Morrill.”

Schaeffer said once he is able to get his foothold more solidly in the Morrill community, he hopes to help Morrill Public Schools create a vision that aligns with its mission and leadership.

“I think the biggest thing is developing a vision for the district, and aligning the mission to the vision, and our leadership, also, to that vision,” he said. “…I see (a) school system that will develop foundational skills for all students, so that when they leave Morrill — walk out the door of Morrill — they’ll have the foundational skills to be successful in whatever avenue they choose to go.”

Finding that vision was part of the reason the school district hosted the community meeting that recently took place. Board President Art Frerichs said the meeting was to help get the school district and the community on the same page for themselves and for Schaeffer.

“It’s something to help him with getting to know the community,” Frerichs said. “The main thing is the school’s wanting to continue to get the community as involved as we can with the school and their thoughts and ideas on the school, making sure that it’s just a community effort with the school.”

Frerichs said he hoped the meeting would give stakeholders in the school and community the opportunity to share what the district is doing well and what it can be doing better.

“(We want to) get out of what the community themselves might see as a vision for the school and things they’d like to see,” he said. “Is there something that we can do that we’re not doing that we’re unaware of? And, just whatever we can do to help the community be involved and also make Morrill a better place for the students and anything we can give to them in the future.”

While Schaeffer couldn’t make it to the meeting due to other obligations, he said he’ll be filled in by school board members and staff. He also said that despite not being at the meeting, he wants the community to know he’s fully invested, and they can come to him with questions or concerns once he gets into the office, which will officially be on July 1.

“In the future, when I’m there and we have those types of meetings, I will be there and I will be available,” he said. “And, I would just like to let the community members know that, hey, when I get there, (if) you want to stop by the office and say hello, and maybe offer some encouragement or maybe drop by a concern or something that they may have that maybe doesn’t come up at this meeting, please do so. I’d be glad to listen and take the information into account and see what we can do with it.”

Ultimately, his goal is to make Morrill a great place for families and students to live.

“I want to bring in a sense of unity and family in the district,” Schaeffer said. “Everybody that is working there, has the students’ best interests in mind. Our leadership team has not only students’, but the staff members’ interests in mind, and making sure that we can all work together to do our jobs to the best of our abilities and help our kids perform at the best of their abilities. Every kid is not going to be a straight A student, but every kid can be a successful student, and they can help to determine their own success … I want them to understand we care about them and that we want what is best for them.”

