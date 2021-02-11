Schlothauer takes principal position in Bridgeport

Beginning in August 2021, Bridgeport Junior/Senior High School will have a new principal in town. ESU-13’s George Schlothauer will be heading southeast to take on a new role in education after spending eight as ESU-13’s alternative education director.
It won’t be Schlothauer’s first rodeo as principal, having served as principal of Lincoln Elementary for seven years before moving to the junior high school to teach social studies. Four years later, he moved into his current position at ESU-13.
With the nearly two decades of experience in varying levels of education, Schlothauer said he is ready to take on this new role in Bridgeport.
“I’ve worked with pre-K through 12, the last eight years being in alternative education, (and I have) just experiences on all levels and all grade levels,” he said. “(I look forward to) building relationships with kids and with the community. … I’m excited to go and listen and learn with what they’ve done.”
Schlothauer, a Gering High School graduate, had applied for the open superintendent position in his alma mater’s district earlier in the school year. He made it to the final round of interviews, but the position was eventually given to Lincoln Public Schools administrator Nicole Regan.
A few months later, Schlothauer accepted the position with Bridgeport in January 2021.
“They have a lot of really good academic things going on right now,” he said. “Just community-wise, there’s just a lot of positives that drew me to the position.”
Schlothauer said he will miss the staff and the students at ESU-13, but he will take what he has learned in his current job and use it in his role as Bridgeport’s 7-12 principal.
“I’ve many wonderful experiences here at ESU(-13) and take those with me, and you learn from those and build on those in your next endeavor,” he said.
Most of all, Schlothauer is looking forward to working with the kids and watching them grow from the time they enter the school to the time they leave it.
“(I’m) just excited to be around the kids,” he said. “(I’m) excited to watch them develop each and every year, you know, over a five-six year period and excited to see the opportunities that the kids have and, as they change throughout the years, with the opportunities that the district provides.”