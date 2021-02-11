Schlothauer takes principal position in Bridgeport

“They have a lot of really good academic things going on right now,” he said. “Just community-wise, there’s just a lot of positives that drew me to the position.”

Schlothauer said he will miss the staff and the students at ESU-13, but he will take what he has learned in his current job and use it in his role as Bridgeport’s 7-12 principal.

“I’ve many wonderful experiences here at ESU(-13) and take those with me, and you learn from those and build on those in your next endeavor,” he said.

Most of all, Schlothauer is looking forward to working with the kids and watching them grow from the time they enter the school to the time they leave it.

“(I’m) just excited to be around the kids,” he said. “(I’m) excited to watch them develop each and every year, you know, over a five-six year period and excited to see the opportunities that the kids have and, as they change throughout the years, with the opportunities that the district provides.”

