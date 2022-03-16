 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarship available for Native American students

ALLIANCE — The Mission Team from First Presbyterian Church of Alliance has scholarship funding available for Native American students who live off the reservation and in the Panhandle of Nebraska. High school graduates or those with a GED are eligible for these scholarships. These scholarships are awarded yearly and are renewable until a degree is earned.

Anyone interested in applying may obtain additional information by contacting his/her High School Counselor. Applications are also available online at www.alliancefpc.com. Applications must be received by April 15.

