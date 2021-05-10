School board awards bid for SHS auditorium upgrade

The back of the stage is poorly lit, making it a challenge for the percussionists to read their sheet music during band concerts. The lights will be upgraded to LEDs, which will allow Ronne more opportunities for color changes during shows.

“Right now to do color changes, we have to go up there and put colored gels in and bring up multiple lights to mix it to a white,” he said. “Now you can do that option from the lighting board and have all red in one scene and all blue in another scene.

There’s just a whole lot of great dramatic options that we’ll have, plus better light,” Ronne said. “It’s going to be really exciting.”

The LED lights have an expected lifespan between 20 to 25 years, which will reduce the maintenance between shows and costs. The current incandescent bulbs cost $15 a piece and several lights can go out at a time, which requires manpower to maintain.

The SHS project included construction of a music wing, featuring a music technology room that allows students to work in a professional recording studio and large classrooms.

Rickey said the maintenance staff will remove the old materials once the auditorium becomes available after June 7. The project’s completion deadline is Aug. 1.