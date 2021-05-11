School board awards bid for SHS auditorium upgrade

The Scottsbluff High School auditorium will receive an upgrade to its nearly 20-year-old equipment ahead of next school year.
When the district completed the bond project at Scottsbluff High School, the auditorium was not included within the scope of work.
“At the time, we had to make difficult decisions about what and what not to include given the budget that we had established,” Superintendent Rick Myles told the Star-Herald. “At that point in time, the lighting and the sound system were functioning and we felt like it was something we could get a few more years use out of and decided to focus those dollars and things that were more connected to the priorities we promised when we brought the bond to the community – the career academies, the academic programming, activities and so on.”
Now the district is working to address the current needs to support the performing arts curriculum at the high school as well as the opportunities for the community in the space.
“It means a ton,” Brad Ronne, vocal music teacher at SHS told the Star-Herald. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Travis Rickey, director of facilities for the district, presented information about the bids received for the auditorium project. Five companies submitted bids for the project.
“To determine the awarding of the bid, we did a weighted criteria and vendors were scored based on cost, installation timeline, prior experience and deviance from specifications,” Rickey said.
Clearwing received the highest weighted criteria score and Rickey recommended the board award them the bid. The Scottsbluff Public Schools board of education awarded the project bid to Clearwing for $133,175. It will be funded through the district’s Depreciation Fund.
“We’re very proud of our performing arts program,” Myles said. “We know that having a quality lighting and sound system in the auditorium will really represent the kids as they deserve to be represented.”
The auditorium will receive a full lighting upgrade in the performance area on stage. The drapery and microphones will be upgraded also.
“The curtain is in pretty bad shape and the audience notices that at the concerts for sure,” Ronne said. “It will be really nice to have the curtains replaced.”
While the curtain will be a visible upgrade, Ronne said the upgrades to the technology will be less noticeable, but will allow him and his students to add more professionalism to their productions.
“The lighting system in there is pretty old, so to change out the lighting instruments is going to mean a lot less maintenance,” Ronne said. “There’s parts of the stage where there’s a huge section of lighting that are just out.”
The back of the stage is poorly lit, making it a challenge for the percussionists to read their sheet music during band concerts, Ronne said. The lights will be upgraded to LEDs, which will allow Ronne more opportunities for color changes during shows.
“Right now to do color changes, we have to go up there and put colored gels in and bring up multiple lights to mix it to a white,” he said. “Now you can do that option from the lighting board and have all red in one scene and all blue in another scene.
There’s just a whole lot of great dramatic options that we’ll have, plus better light,” he added. “It’s going to be really exciting.”
The LED lights have an expected lifespan between 20 to 25 years, which will reduce the maintenance between shows and costs. The current incandescent bulbs cost $15 a piece and several lights can go out at a time, which requires man power to maintain.
The SHS project included construction of a music wing, featuring a music technology room that allows students to work in a professional recording studio and large classrooms.
Rickey said the maintenance staff will remove the old materials once the auditorium becomes available after June 7. The project’s completion deadline is August 1.
Ronne likes to use dramatic lighting for the musicals and he will now be able to incorporate more into the performance without the stage being dark. He got to see a glimpse of what LED lighting looks like on the stage this past spring after the school replaced the movable spotlights.
“We were able to really integrate it into our show this year, so our spotlights that were on our kids when they would sing were very smooth and very professional,” Ronne said. “It raised the bar, slightly more professional. This will be a big step.”