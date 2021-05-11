School board awards bid for SHS auditorium upgrade

“Right now to do color changes, we have to go up there and put colored gels in and bring up multiple lights to mix it to a white,” he said. “Now you can do that option from the lighting board and have all red in one scene and all blue in another scene.

There’s just a whole lot of great dramatic options that we’ll have, plus better light,” he added. “It’s going to be really exciting.”

The LED lights have an expected lifespan between 20 to 25 years, which will reduce the maintenance between shows and costs. The current incandescent bulbs cost $15 a piece and several lights can go out at a time, which requires man power to maintain.

The SHS project included construction of a music wing, featuring a music technology room that allows students to work in a professional recording studio and large classrooms.

Rickey said the maintenance staff will remove the old materials once the auditorium becomes available after June 7. The project’s completion deadline is August 1.

Ronne likes to use dramatic lighting for the musicals and he will now be able to incorporate more into the performance without the stage being dark. He got to see a glimpse of what LED lighting looks like on the stage this past spring after the school replaced the movable spotlights.

“We were able to really integrate it into our show this year, so our spotlights that were on our kids when they would sing were very smooth and very professional,” Ronne said. “It raised the bar, slightly more professional. This will be a big step.”