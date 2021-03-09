School board examines West 27th Street reconfiguration

Scottsbluff High School freshman Jessica Schaff crosses five lanes of traffic twice a day during the school week. She lives on the other side of West 27th Street.
Schaff said she doesn’t feel unsafe crossing the street, a feeling she attributes to the presence of crossing guard Don Gross. Gross figures he helps around 30 or 40 students every day as they cross the street. Some, like Schaff, live in the neighborhood next to the high school. Others simply park there.
The current layout of the street poses a hazard for students, say officials with the school district and the City of Scottsbluff.
While the group has yet to set much in stone, the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education gave its blessing Monday night to a joint operation between the district and city to reduce the possibility of a student getting hit on West 27th Street. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time.
The project began in 2020 after two students were hit by cars in two separate incidents on West 27th Street.
While neither student was killed, officials said the event triggered several changes. For one, the city installed additional crosswalks and signage. The school district also hired a crossing guard to help walk kids across the street. James Todd, safety and security coordinator, said two other security staff will regulate traffic near the middle school and high school in the coming year.
“Ultimately, what we’d like to do is get students to park north of West 27th Street,” Todd said in an interview with the Star-Herald. “To accommodate that, we have to make sure that we’ve got adequate parking available.”
Todd added that they wanted to prevent as many students as possible from crossing West 27th Street.
A recent study conducted by Lamp Rynearson, an Omaha firm, found that most people drive 27 miles per hour when passing Scottsbluff High School, despite the 20 miles per hour speed limit.
On Tuesday afternoon, as Gross waited for the students to get out of school, he said he spotted cars traveling upward of 40 miles per hour. That was just his guess, but Gross said it also wasn’t uncommon for cars to pass through the crosswalk despite him holding his sign telling them to stop.
Todd presented recommendations to the school board on Monday night. First and most importantly, Todd said the district and the city needed more available parking in the area.
“There’s definitely more cars than parking spaces available,” Todd said.
According to data from the Nebraska Department of Education, over 1,000 students attend Scottsbluff High School. This means hundreds of cars flood the campus each day.
Todd said the team was looking to build another parking lot on school grounds north of the high school. The idea, Todd said, is that if there’s a parking lot on campus north of West 27th Street, students won’t cross the street at all.
While a new parking lot is meant to pull kids away from crossing West 27th Street, another possible change would disincentivize students from parking in the neighborhoods adjoining West 27th Street. Todd said the group of city and school officials were also considering making street parking illegal along parts of Second Avenue, Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue. Only residents with city-issued parking passes would be allowed to park in those neighborhoods.
“Right now, that’s just an idea,” Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said.
Spencer is a member of the joint city and school district team. Spencer said before any disincentives were put in place, more parking needs to be installed.
“We just haven’t done any work on that issue, other than discuss it and consider it as a future possibility,” he said.
In the meantime, Spencer said the team would also focus on reducing signage in the area and clarifying when the school zone begins and ends. He said that the extra signage and lack of clarity about the school zones’ beginning and ending make enforcement challenging.
With much of the project still in the planning phase, Todd said the total cost of the project was still undetermined.
He said that about $100,000 had already been spent on hiring additional school security personnel and crossing guards, but the cost of a new parking lot was still not determined.
While many of the immediate changes involve the area around Scottsbluff High School, Superintendent Rick Myles said the team of school and city officials was examining the 6-mile radius of the high school, Bluffs Middle School, Bearcat Preschool and St. Agnes Catholic school.
For high school junior Joshua Jennings who parks in the neighborhood boarding SHS, the issue is simple.
“I just need to get to school,” he said.
Jenning said he probably couldn’t afford more than one parking ticket per year and that parking restrictions in the surrounding neighborhoods would probably force him to park somewhere else.
Right now, Jennings said it’s just easier for him to park on that side of West 27th Street.
The group will present the same proposal to the Scottsbluff City Council on March 15.