School board OKs West 27th Street remodel

“Ultimately, what we’d like to do is get students to park north of West 27th Street,” Todd said in an interview with the Star-Herald. “To accommodate that, we have to make sure that we’ve got adequate parking available.”

Todd added that they wanted to prevent as many students as possible from crossing West 27th Street.

A recent study conducted by Lamp Rynearson, an Omaha firm, found that most people drive 27 miles per hour when passing Scottsbluff High School, despite the 20 miles per hour speed limit.

On Tuesday afternoon, as Gross waited for the students to get out of school, he said he spotted cars traveling upwards of 40 miles per hour. That was just his guess, but Gross said it also wasn’t uncommon for cars to pass through the crosswalk despite him holding his sign telling them to stop.

Todd presented recommendations to the school board on Monday night. First and most importantly, Todd said the district and the city needed more available parking in the area.

“There’s definitely more cars than parking spaces available,” Todd said.

According to data from the Nebraska Department of Education, over 1,000 students attend Scottsbluff High School. This means hundreds of cars flood the campus each day.

