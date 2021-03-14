School closures announced

As the Panhandle continues to see snow falls and inclement weather due to a blizzard, schools have begun announcing closures.

Scottsbluff Public Schools has posted on social media that schools will be closed.

Gering Public Schools has also announced it is closed. For parents scheduled to attend parent-teacher conferences Monday night, they are asked please plan to attend virtually. Elementary schools will reach out soon with connection information and GJHS and GHS were already planning virtual conferences.

Other schools announcing closures: Alliance Public Schools, Bayard Public Schools, Sidney Public Schools, Potter-Dix Schools, Leyton Public Schools, Hemingford Public Schools, Hay Springs Public Schools, Crawford Public Schools, Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, Morrill Pubic Schools, Sioux County Public Schools,

St. Agnes Schools in Scottsbluff, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran School in Alliance, Community Christian School in Scottsbluff,

Minatare Public Schools will move to a remote learning day.

Chadron State College had announced it intended to close Monday last week and Chadron Public Schools has also announced it will be closed.