School districts to come together in emergency response simulation Monday

Scottsbluff, Gering and ESU #13 will come together Monday in a joint drill.

Each year, Scottsbluff Public School officials plan a districtwide drill, James Todd, SBPS safety and security coordinator, said. With upcoming changes in administrators at Scottsbluff, Gering and ESU #13 and communications between current administrators, Todd said, “We thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to do a simulation together. We are ultimately one community. We will have the same first responders coming, regardless of the emergency. It would be good for all of us to know what is going on in the communities and help us to learn some lessons from each other.”

Details of the joint simulation aren’t shared in advance with faculty or staff, or parents, just that a simulation will be occurring.

“In the event of an emergency, we do not have the luxury of knowing what’s going to happen,” Todd said. “It is more about thinking on your feet.”

The simulation will provide training, and a look at areas where additional training or resources might be needed, Jennifer Sibal, representing Gering Public Schools said.