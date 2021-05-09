School districts to come together in emergency response simulation Monday

Scottsbluff, Gering and ESU #13 will come together Monday in a joint drill.
Each year, Scottsbluff Public School officials plan a districtwide drill, James Todd, SBPS safety and security coordinator, said. With upcoming changes in administrators at Scottsbluff, Gering and ESU #13 and communications between current administrators, Todd said, “We thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to do a simulation together. We are ultimately one community. We will have the same first responders coming, regardless of the emergency. It would be good for all of us to know what is going on in the communities and help us to learn some lessons from each other.”
Details of the joint simulation aren’t shared in advance with faculty or staff, or parents, just that a simulation will be occurring.
“In the event of an emergency, we do not have the luxury of knowing what’s going to happen,” Todd said. “It is more about thinking on your feet.”
The simulation will provide training, and a look at areas where additional training or resources might be needed, Jennifer Sibal, representing Gering Public Schools said.
“Here at Gering Public Schools, we have lots of internal teams and safety meetings that are a part of our year anyhow and coordinating with first responders, and we continue to have those meetings,” she said. “... (With the drill), we really test that and see what the response is. It is really an opportunity for us to learn, apply additional education and training, and to evaluate what our needs are throughout that drill.”
All staff, faculty and students will be involved.
“Everyone plays a part,” Todd said, noting that officials in each of the districts will be able to learn from each other throughout the exercise.
Todd and Sibal both pointed to the coordination piece as key in the upcoming drill. As close knit as the Scottsbluff and Gering communities are, Todd said, it is only natural that keeping kids safe and sharing ideas and lessons would be at the forefront of that.
Sibal said collaboration is also something that has extended during the last year.
“If we have learned anything from this pandemic, we have coordinated on a higher level, even on the ESU level,” she said. “We have found a lot of value in that coordination piece, and working together in our communities. This is an opportunity to grow on collaboration that really began this year through the pandemic piece.”
According to a press release, emergency responders coordinating the exercise include members of the Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office; Scottsbluff Fire Department, Gering Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Region 22 Emergency Management and 911 Communications.
The simulation incorporates evaluation and feedback from each of these agencies to help all schools improve response protocols and enhance security practices.
Emergency readiness in schools includes four key areas: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. This planning drives the schools’ efforts to ensure a high-quality school emergency operations plan.
The exercise is intended to operationalize the procedures detailed in SBPS and GPS “All Hazards School Emergency Operations Manual” which follows guidelines from the National and State Emergency Management Systems, the US Department of Homeland Security, the FEMA Incident Command System, the “I Love You Guys” Foundation and the Nebraska Department of Education School Safety Center.