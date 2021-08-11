Schools adjust reopening plans ahead of 2021-22 school year

Schools released revised plans ahead of the 2021-22 academic year, taking into account local conditions and input from Panhandle Public Health and healthcare professionals.
PPHD will no longer provide a risk dial to measure community COVID risk; however, the Department of Health and Human Services provided districts with guidance, which can be read at tinyurl.com/SchoolCOVIDGuidance. Local districts created new measures to evaluate the virus’ risk within the buildings to keep staff and families informed.
Scottsbluff Public Schools
Scottsbluff Public Schools’ Safe updated Return to School Plan includes a threshold model and health and safety protocols.
The district’s threshold model will assess conditions and implement safety measures based upon positive cases within a school setting. Important factors include:
- School-based positivity rate
- Local hospital capacity
- Number of isolations
- Recommendations from state and local health entities
Within SBPS’s health and safety protocols, filtration and fresh air practices remain a focus for building ventilation. High-touch surfaces will also be cleaned regularly and disinfected nightly. The board approved 2021-22 school calendar is still the plan for the upcoming year, unless local conditions and/or guidance from local health officials require modifications.
Students will be physically distanced in learning environments when possible, but the district acknowledged that effort may be difficult at times. Schools will share specific plans for drop off and pickup to reduce students congregating at the entrances and exits.
“The district will retain the ability to make facility modifications to promote physical distancing during potential times of higher levels of community spread or in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19,” the plan reads.
Families are asked to screen children daily for COVID-19 symptoms. If their child exhibits sudden onset of cough, sudden onset of shortness of breath, or sudden loss of taste or smell or has a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or fatigue, then they should notify the school.
Each school or program may implement specific social distancing or building modifications based on classroom and school-wide conditions. In the event a student is exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or is in isolation due to contact tracing, PPHD and SBPS will inform families. Positive cases will be tracked on the district website at sbps.net.
Staff or students who test positive for COVID will need to quarantine. Their return to school will be based upon guidance from PPHD.
The district will follow DHHS’ guidance for students. Staff members that come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of school are asked to wear a face covering and self-monitor. They will need to isolate if symptoms develop.
Extended Campus Learning is not being offered under the revised plan. Student absences will be handled as they were prior to the pandemic, making it the student’s responsibility to contact teachers for necessary coursework makeup. Students with a disability-related to health and safety per their IEP/504 plan will receive accommodations. Still, distance learning may take place if there is an identified high risk of spread within a classroom, grade level, or school building.
Face coverings remain optional under the revised plan for staff, students and visitors who are not fully vaccinated. If there is an identified high risk of spread in a classroom or school, those staff and students will follow different guidelines.
% Individuals Positive or in Isolation
PK-5: 20% of students and staff in a classroom
BMS: 10% of students and staff in a grade level
SHS: 10% of students and staff in the school
Should a grade or school exceed the above threshold, everyone in that grade or building will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status for 14 days from the date the threshold was met.
The district recommends visitors and volunteers who are not vaccinated wear a mask in district buildings. They will also be required to wear face coverings if a building exceeds the threshold.
Gering Public Schools
Gering’s Safe Schools Roadmap was updated with threshold percentages by grade level, which parallel thresholds set up within SBPS. Those thresholds will inform the district’s decisions on when to elevate layered prevention protocols for the safety of students and staff, Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal said.
Face coverings and masks are encourages and supported for staff and students currently. However, increased risk of spread may result in changes to face covering requirements.
Similar to SBPS, GPS will require all students and staff to wear face coverings if thresholds are met within the respective school impacted for 14 days from when the threshold was met until the elevated risk is reduced. Under an elevated risk situation, additional layered preventions will also be enacted, such as visitor restrictions, reduced event capacity and increased frequency in cleaning protocols.
Visitors will also be required to wear a mask when in a district building.
“Outside visitors during the normal school day will be required to wear a mask and due to the inability to distance, no visitors/guests will be permitted to join students for school lunch,” Sibal said.
The district will manage a COVID-19 dashboard on the GPS website at geringschools.net for parents, students and the community to review positive case counts and protocols.
Mitchell Public Schools
The tigers will welcome students back Friday, August 13 with a 12:30 p.m. dismissal for students. The half day is designed to allow students get settle into their classrooms, so they are ready to learn the following week, Superintendent Katherine Urbanek said.
The district’s COVID-19 protocols also do not require a mask mandate. People may choose wear a face covering if desired and is encouraged for people who are unvaccinated or under the age of vaccination. Should a student or staff member become exposed to someone with COVID, masking is highly encouraged. However, students and staff will not be quarantined by an outside agency if exposed since there is no active Directed Health Measures issued by the governor.
The district will continue to share its Color Coded Chart online to monitor the COVID risk dial across the district. The chart will be in the green zone as the school year starts.
Families are encouraged to pack water bottles for their children, although water fountains will be on this year.
Bayard Public Schools
Staff and students will go through screening questions and temperature checks before the school day. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100 degrees F will have their wrist temperature checked. If that reading is also over 100 degrees F, the person will be escorted to a holding area for 15 minutes, and then will be re-checked. Should the fever remain, the student or staff member will be sent home until fever free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.
Face coverings are allowed for all staff and students and social distancing practices are encouraged. Schools may install plastic barriers or shields in high traffic areas such as offices as they see necessary.
Teachers have removed hard to disinfect items from classrooms, like rugs, cloth beanbags and cushions to help keep classrooms sanitized more effectively. Teachers will also have access to outdoor spaces for classroom instruction to help with social distancing.
While music, art, P.E. and media specials will be conducted normally, all library books will be quarantined for 72 hours between check-in and availability for subsequent check-out.
Following confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test, the district will send a message via the school Remind system to notify parents of the positive result. The district will continue to collaborate with PPHD on contact tracing to identify people who must quarantine.
Kimball Public Schools
The Longhorns will operate district buildings similarly to pre-pandemic norms this upcoming school year, so long as the community risk and school risk dials remain low. Face masks are not required, but students and staff may wear them as a safety precaution. The district will operate under normal circumstances under the moderate risk (yellow) situation as well.
If there is high risk (red), the district will implement social distancing practices and temperature screenings for students prior to boarding a school bus and entering a building. Students with a temperature above 100.4 degrees F will be sent home. Staff is encouraged to self-screen at home and stay home if they have a fever. The district will also assess the severity to determine if a mask requirement is the best way to keep students in school. Under the high risk situation, students are encouraged to bring water bottles from home as the district may restrict use of fountains.
Within the severe risk (red) dial situation, the district’s procedure will mirror those at the high risk level, but may result in remote learning for specific buildings or district-wide if there are multiple cases that make the learning environment unsafe.