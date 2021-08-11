Schools adjust reopening plans ahead of 2021-22 school year

Mitchell Public Schools

The tigers will welcome students back Friday, August 13 with a 12:30 p.m. dismissal for students. The half day is designed to allow students get settle into their classrooms, so they are ready to learn the following week, Superintendent Katherine Urbanek said.

The district’s COVID-19 protocols also do not require a mask mandate. People may choose wear a face covering if desired and is encouraged for people who are unvaccinated or under the age of vaccination. Should a student or staff member become exposed to someone with COVID, masking is highly encouraged. However, students and staff will not be quarantined by an outside agency if exposed since there is no active Directed Health Measures issued by the governor.

The district will continue to share its Color Coded Chart online to monitor the COVID risk dial across the district. The chart will be in the green zone as the school year starts.

Families are encouraged to pack water bottles for their children, although water fountains will be on this year.

Bayard Public Schools