Schools big and small rock Old West Choir Fest

Old West Choir Fest shook up Scottsbluff on Saturday, Nov. 5 with its 39th annual show choir competition.

The festival’s top honor of Best in Fest was awarded to Vista PEAK Ascension from Vista PEAK Preparatory School in Aurora, Colorado. Second place went to Vista PEAK Aspire from the same school. Rounding out the top three was Vista Ridge Rhythm from Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs.

Vista PEAK Preparatory School impressed festival staff both on and off the stage, and they were given the Class Act Award, which represents class and sportsmanship.

Other special awards included: Best Outfits, awarded to Vista Ridge Rhythm; Outstanding Choreography, awarded to Sidney State of Mind; and 2022 Old West Choir Fest Best Soloist, awarded to Jada Smith-Lopez of Vista PEAK Ascension.

Participating schools were broken up into four divisions, with each school receiving a score out of 150 and ranking of bronze, silver, or gold. Four choirs were chosen as the top choir in their division. The next two highest scoring choirs were also placed in the finals. And finally, the judges each cast one vote for a final “wild card” entry.

In the Junior High Division, the Bridgeport Elementary Treble Makers, Kimball Elementary Velocity, Kimball Junior High Infinity, and Bridgeport Junior High School Show Choir were given silver rankings. The St. Agnes Elementary Singspirations were given a gold ranking.

In the 2-A Division, Kimball High School’s New Dimension and Bridgeport High School’s Audacity earned silver. Harvard Public Schools’ Cardinal and Black earned gold.

In the 3-A Division, Mitchell High School’s Limited Edition was awarded bronze, Chadron High School’s Cardinal Singers earned silver, and Sidney High School’s Sidney State of Mind received gold.

In the 4-A Division, Alliance High School’s Harmonics and Velocity groups were both given bronze, while Gering High School’s Harmony took gold.

And in the 5-A Division, Vista PEAK Ascension and Vista PEAK Aspire of Vista PEAK Preparatory School, along with Vista Ridge Rhythm from Vista Ridge High School all earned gold.

Scottsbluff’s own 27th St. Singers and Choralaires gave exhibition performances throughout the day.