Schools in Gering and Scottsbluff welcome families for Thanksgiving meals

Area schools opened their doors to families this week, hosting large Thanksgiving meals for students and their loved ones.

Schools in Gering and Scottsbluff were both enthusiastic about welcoming students’ families and allowing them to share a traditional holiday meal made possible by cafeteria staff and volunteers.

The crowd at Westmoor Elementary School on Friday was so large that it had to be split between the common area and gym. Principal Bert Wright said that the turnout was the largest in memory at Westmoor with over 320 guests. That pushed the number of people in the building for lunch over 800.

“To have Thanksgiving with families and have such a great turnout — the biggest turnout we can remember — it’s just great to see everybody,” said Wright.

Serving that many hungry folks was a large task, but volunteers descended upon the school in droves to take up any task that needed doing. In addition to the Westmoor Parent Teacher Organization that led the charge, volunteers from Scottsbluff High School, the Scottsbluff Fire Department, Alarm Security Technicians, and Valley Ambulance Services could be found working diligently and socializing with the school families.

“To pull off something like this is really a Herculean task,” said Wright. “Public schools are community organizations, and people don’t always get to see how they work. To have everyone here not only involves the community and helps them take ownership, but also we really need them to pull this off.”

All of that hard work going on behind the scenes created a fun and relaxing atmosphere for the families in attendance, many of which brought the whole household along.

The Palu family was one of the first through the line at Westmoor, and they were all smiles as they enjoyed their time together.

“Is it weird to have mommy and daddy eating lunch with you?” KJ Palu asked his daughter, Olivia.

Olivia, still smiling, simply replied, “Yeah.”

Her mother, Abby Palu, was happy she got a chance to see how well Olivia was doing at school. “It’s nice to see her coming to school and enjoying it,” she said.

A similar scene took place at Geil Elementary School in Gering on Wednesday, which also experienced impressive attendance. Geil principal Angela Morris said that 437 meals were served in total, and that all of the families who came out were a pleasure to host.

“Families are very patient as we want to have families eat together, especially if they have multiple students in different grade levels,” said Morris.

Morris spent the duration of the visiting time managing the lunch line, accepting meal tickets and personally meeting every student and guest that came through the cafeteria doors. Other members of the Geil staff were on-hand to assist the Taher employees who cooked and served the food. Taher is the district's food management company.

Geil teacher Jen Bohnsack had the busy job of serving pumpkin pie to the hungry families, and she said she was happy to pitch in so that the visitors could simply enjoy their time with the students.

“It’s nice to be able to serve them and give them the opportunity to just enjoy being with each other,” said Bohnsack.

Bohnsack also said that having families together in the building really made Geil feel like a community of its own.

“I think it’s wonderful that they can come and join their kids and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together,” she said. “We get to have a little bit of community together here in our own little world.”

Geil dad Julian Ochoa said that the experience was rather nostalgic, and that he was happy he could visit his daughter, Zoe, at school.

“It’s really fun. It reminds you of when you were growing up and eating in the cafeteria,” said Ochoa. “I remember when my mom would come in and have meals with me, so it’s nice to continue to do that for her (Zoe).”

“This is wonderful,” agreed Crystal Johnston, who was visiting her daughter, Ali. “It’s great to come and give back to the kids and support the school.”

Everyone in attendance spoke highly of the meal that was prepared for them and expressed their thanks to the schools and cafeteria staff for welcoming them.