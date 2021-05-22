Schools prepare for normal summer session

Students across the valley will have the opportunity to engage in additional learning this summer as school districts welcome students back to an in-person summer learning program.
After the gathering limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic changed summer school last year, schools are prepared to welcome students back in-person this summer as local risk levels remain low.
Scottsbluff Public Schools has seen an increase in summer session enrollment by 100 students across all grade levels. Some students who elected for distance learning this past school year are among the students who are enrolled in summer school, Mike Mason, the executive director of curriculum and instruction, said.
While summer school will return to normal at all the buildings, Mason said the district is offering an afternoon session at Bluffs Middle School, which is new this year. As the Roosevelt school undergoes a modernization project, those students are learning at Longfellow.
“We have a few more students than typical years who are going to be participating,” he said. “We saw our numbers go up a little bit this year. We had some students who were online during the school year because of COVID and some of those students are coming in now that things are better.”
The first session of the face-to-face summer school begins Monday, May 24 through June 17. The elementary July session starts June 21 and ends July 15.
As part of the district’s summer school program, they are piloting a new after school program that will allow those students to continue educational activities throughout the afternoon. All the elementary students will attend the after school program held at Westmoor Elementary. There are around 150 students currently signed up.
“We are trying some different things to keep kids involved in school because our families want that, so we’re trying different options to keep them busy during the summer,” Mason said. “We’re looking at expanding it next year.”
Students will continue to be screened for COVID-19, but face coverings will be optional.
Despite seeing a slight increase in student numbers, Mason said summer school staffing has stayed similar to previous years. They keep one teacher staffed for every 10 students.
“We had to hire a few more teachers, but we’re staffed and ready to go for Monday,” he said.
Schools are still taking registrations for summer school, so families can contact their child’s school for more information.
“We want to avoid the learning loss that occurs with summer,” Mason said. “We really target reading and math, which some of our students really struggle with and we also know parents want their kids engaged, so that’s why we are doing the after school program.”
Mason said the district was fortunate to have the students learning in-person for the majority of the school year.
Gering Junior High and Gering High School will be starting up summer school beginning Monday, as well. Principal Rocky Schneider said Monday will be orientation, which is where students can sign up. He is expecting anywhere from 50 to 100 students from sixth to 12th grade this year, up from just 30 students last year.
“We have the same number of kids as last year that could use summer school,” he said. “There has just been more communication on our part letting them know it’s available and that it’s a good opportunity to stay on track to graduate. That way they don’t have to double up on English or math class (during the regular school year).”
Schneider said they have four teachers who will be staffing the summer school program, which is the same as previous years. It will run 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday for four weeks.
One change this year, though, is they will continue the hybrid system they implemented last summer due to COVID-19. This summer’s in-person and online format is more of a product of COVID-19 than precautions against it.
“This was something that came out of COVID,” Schneider said. “We saw successful things with having the hybrid, so we decided to stick with it.”
Mitchell Junior/Senior High School and Mitchell Elementary School will be returning to a normal summer school session for students.
Summer school will be offered at the junior high. There are around 20 students enrolled, which is similar numbers the school has seen in previous years.
Face masks are optional for students enrolled in the in-person morning session, which begins June 1 through June 29.
“We offer it to students we feel need an opportunity to remediate in reading and math,” Principal Heath Peters said.
Mitchell Elementary Principal Kirk Kuxhausen said summer school will begin Monday, May 24 and will look similar to what it was pre-COVID.
“We’re going to run it for an extra week,” he said. “We received some extra funds where we could fund it for an extra week this summer.”
The summer session will be four hours a day from 8 a.m. to noon for four days a week over four weeks. Enrollment is normal and face masks are optional for students.
“We always want to avoid that summer slide where they come back in the fall and they’ve lost quite a bit,” Kuxhausen said. “That’s our number one goal is to avoid that.”
Students will also enjoy a fun activity at the end of the session.
“It will be pretty standard and normal. At the end of the four weeks, they always try to do something fun on the last day, like take a field trip or go swimming,” he said. “I don’t think that’s been planned yet, but hopefully, they can do something fun.”
Families can contact the school for information about the summer meal program, in conjunction with summer school.
Bayard Elementary School is also offering a summer school program to provide students an opportunity for additional learning.
Principal Matthew McLaughlin said they are going to offer rides to school to help students get to school. The curriculum will also focus on teaching concepts students will learn during the 2021-22 school year along with state-provided concepts.
“We’re going to be offering some materials the state has that’s called Z-learn, so it’s an online math course that is sort of self-directed, but it has a teacher component,” McLaughlin said.
Thirty students have signed up for the summer session, which McLaughlin said consists of students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“I want to make sure kids are life-long learners,” he said. “We’ve had really good luck with our summer school for the eight years I’ve been here. To me it’s about being a life-long learner and whatever you’re curious about, we want to do.”
Masks usage remains highly encouraged during the summer programs.
The school also was awarded a $15,000 grant from Beyond School Bells to educate students on solar energy, bicycle safety and bird watching.
“We want to provide this as an opportunity for training for our kids on bicycle safety,” he said.
Summer school begins Monday, May 24 through June 15 from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Families can contact the school for further information. Afterward, Pathfinder, the after school program, will take place until 3:30 p.m.
During the after school program, students will get to go on three field trips to Alliance, Scottsbluff and Bayard.
Students will also be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at the school.
Olivia Wieseler contributed to the reporting of this article.