Scotts Bluff County Soroptimists seek applicants for senior awards

The Soroptimist Senior Award was established to recognize outstanding contributions by a young female who improves the quality of life in her family and fellow citizens though commitment to school, community and country. It is NOT an academic based award. To be eligible, a female student must be graduating during the current school year from a public or private high school or its equivalent. The applicant must reside in Scotts Bluff County; however, she does not need to graduate from a school in Scotts Bluff County. She must not be the daughter or granddaughter of a Soroptimist member.