Scotts Bluff County to host First Lego League Challenge qualifier

The robot games portion of the competition will bring a bit more excitement to the day as teams will operate their Lego robots to complete missions on a challenge board or table. The Lego kits along with optional instructions and challenge boards were also released in August 2021. Though typical first year teams may follow the instructions completely or use them as a guide, advanced teams are expected to design from scratch and are rewarded for their creativity and not following instructions.

“About half the points come from how many missions on this challenge board that teams can complete in two and a half minutes,” Nathan Rice, extension educator and tournament director, said. “Each mission will have different points associated with it based on how hard it is.”

The Lego League is offered as part of Nebraska’s 4-H STEM clubs. Though 4-H membership is not required, it is encouraged to ensure each participant is under an insurance policy during events. Rice explained the cost for materials for the project is substantial — the robot kits themselves cost around $280 to $300. In addition to materials for multiple robots and the challenge board, teams need a computer for each robot, presentation supplies and registration cost, which is around $300 each year.