Scotts Bluff County to host First Lego League Challenge qualifier

Panhandle youth robotics teams will be competing in one of four regional competitions Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Scottsbluff will host 16 teams, two local, all looking to advance to the state competition held in Grand Island Feb. 26.
The competition will consist of two main events – individual judging on team’s innovation projects will begin at 7 a.m. and the multiple gaming rounds will begin at 10 a.m.
First Lego League Challenge, organized through Lego, released details and the theme in August 2021 for this year’s competition teams. The theme is Cargo Connect. Teams are responsible for answering what can be done to improve the transportation systems across the U.S. Participants are encouraged to think about future transportation sustainability relating to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #9. The goal is focused on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation.
The innovation project tasks every team with identifying a problem in their community or the world, developing a solution for that problem, prototyping it and sharing it with stakeholders in their communities. Teams will then present to judges on what problem they have identified, what solution they came up with and how they accomplished it.
The robot games portion of the competition will bring a bit more excitement to the day as teams will operate their Lego robots to complete missions on a challenge board or table. The Lego kits along with optional instructions and challenge boards were also released in August 2021. Though typical first year teams may follow the instructions completely or use them as a guide, advanced teams are expected to design from scratch and are rewarded for their creativity and not following instructions.
“About half the points come from how many missions on this challenge board that teams can complete in two and a half minutes,” Nathan Rice, extension educator and tournament director, said. “Each mission will have different points associated with it based on how hard it is.”
The Lego League is offered as part of Nebraska’s 4-H STEM clubs. Though 4-H membership is not required, it is encouraged to ensure each participant is under an insurance policy during events. Rice explained the cost for materials for the project is substantial — the robot kits themselves cost around $280 to $300. In addition to materials for multiple robots and the challenge board, teams need a computer for each robot, presentation supplies and registration cost, which is around $300 each year.
“Constellation Energy and Gas company have been huge supporters of our 4-H and robotics club,” Rice said.
He explained that every county with Constellation is typically gifted a robotics kit and this past year, Scotts Bluff County was given a spec prime kit and expansion set. Rice further said that Constellation donates money through the 4-H council for STEM club, and money for Lego League materials also comes from the extension’s Cost Objects Fund. County club leaders work at fundraising to cover additional costs.
“It’s not a cheap event but it’s probably one of the biggest learning events that I’ve taught through 4-H. Because of how much time that goes into it, the kids get really into the learning process,” Rice said.
In addition to learning Scratch programming, the participants are developing communication and teamwork skills, which also account for a portion of the judges’ scores.
“This is an abnormal Saturday event, and I feel like a lot of people could make a fun day out of it,” Rice said.
The public is encouraged to attend the competition and support the two local teams Rice has been work with to prepare. The all-day event will take place at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center, located at 4502 Ave I, Scottsbluff.
For more information about First Lego League, go to firstlegoleague.org or contact Nathan Rice at (308) 632-1480.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.