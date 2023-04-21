Youths in the Scotts Bluff Robotics Club have enjoyed some success in the First Lego League this year.

The club is made up of two teams — a high school age team and a middle school team.

They both punched their tickets to national competitions after doing well at the first two rounds of tournaments.

To get there, they had to do well at regional tournaments, coach Nathan Rice said.

In the regional tournaments in Nebraska, the team has to finish in the top 40% to move on to the state tournament. The top three teams at the state tournament advance to the national competition.

The older team, made up of high school age kids, will compete in Arkansas from May 18 to May 21. Rice said they will be competing against teams from all 50 states and 14 countries.

The middle school team will compete in Massachusetts from June 9 to June 11. There they will face teams from all 50 states and five countries.

“There are over 100 teams across the state of Nebraska,” Rice said. “It’s so impressive that two of the teams (going to the national competition) are here (in the Panhandle). We got first and third. That’s never happened before.”

At the competitions, the teams compete in a theme set out by the First Lego League.

“This year’s theme was energy. The theme covers what the board (that the robots complete tasks on) will look like. Everything has some kind of backing toward energy – smart grids, solar farms. It’s all there. The big thing that the theme governs is the problem that kids will be tasked to solve,” Rice said.

“This year, they were asked to go out into their community — in their world — to find a problem related to energy and see if they could come up with a solution and prototype it.”

The teams program the robots to perform certain tasks on a board, but they have a limited amount of time to complete those tasks.

He said, “Every mission on the board has different points associated with it. Every team gets two and a half minutes on the board to program as many points as it possibly can, so they work together. They analyze which of the missions is the easiest, which one has the most points and then they master a path where they can (earn the most points). They build all the attachments and stuff associated with it to complete the missions.”

He said the biggest thing the kids get from the club are life skills.

“The thing I love about this organization is that the programming is great, and it teaches them the introduction to programming. It teaches them how to build and work as a team but the communication skills that they gain from it, it’s just spectacular,” Rice said. “They have to present to judges on the robot, on their projects and about how they impacted their community. They have to do it over and over again.”

He said it has been rewarding to see the kids grow every year.

“Over the course of the three or four years that I’ve worked here, these same kids have come back every year. At first, they could barely even stand to be away from their parents. Now they’re so confident in what they know and their skills that they’ve gained. Most of the kids that are doing First Lego League are kind of reserved in general because, like, sports isn’t quite their thing, usually they are more introverted engineer types. So, getting that communication and teamwork is just huge.”

The kids in the club have also put in a lot of time working on the robots.

“They put in a bunch of time. They meet every single week for two hours starting in August. We’re running all the way to June because they just keep (advancing in competitions). When it comes down to crunch time, I bet toward the week of the actual competition they put in 15 to 20 hours, at least. They definitely put in their time to achieve the success,” Rice said.

A lot of the kids in the program are looking to use the skills learned in the club later in life, he said.

“At least half of them are taking advanced or programming courses now in school. At least half were either wanting to go into engineering, or computer programming for a profession,” Rice said.

The kids usually fill a very specific role on their teams, he said.

“Some of them are programmers, some are builders, some are project developers, and they chose those roles naturally. It’s what they were gifted at and what they enjoy,” he said..

Hudson DeVos said he has really enjoyed being a part of the club.

“I really enjoy hanging out with friends, of course, but I really enjoy being able to code and build the robot,” he said.

Wyatt Leggott said it was his love of Lego’s that got him interested in the club.

“ I love building Legos. That was a big thing, and some of my friends are already doing it, so that made it a lot of fun,” he said.

DeVos said their three or more years of experience will be a big help at the national competition.

“We’re a lot more experienced. A couple of us have competed for about three years, so we know a lot about what we were doing,” he said. “When we walk in (to the national competition), we know kind of how the competition works, so we are ready and prepared.”

Leggott said the team doesn’t have a specific goal in mind when competing at the national tournament.

“I think we’re just going to have fun and hoping that we do well at the same time,” he said.