Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools set prom plans amid uncertainty

There’s a lot of awkward date proposals taking place inside Gering High Schools and Scottsbluff High School as juniors and seniors ask each other to their 2021 proms. After cancellations in 2020, hope is in the air that proms will go on as scheduled.

With the possibility of cancellation lingering, GHS and SHS have set plans for prom this spring amid uncertainty around COVID-19.

Gering plans to host prom on May 1 at the Weborg 21 Center. Scottsbluff will hold prom on March 25 also at the Weborg Center.

“This year, we’ll adapt to the circumstances when they come,” said Gering Public Schools spokesperson and foundation director Jennifer Sibal. “So that’s what we’re planning on.”

One new addition to prom celebrations will be face coverings. Sibal and SBPS Director of Communications Melissa Price both told the Star-Herald that masks will be mandated at both gatherings.

Neither school has decided on a theme yet, according to Price and Sibal.

