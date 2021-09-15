Scottsbluff Board of Education cancels special meeting on mask issue

• SHS, lowered from 10% to 5% of students/staff in the school

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 5, due to an emerging outbreak at Westmoor Elementary, the threshold was adjusted again for grades PK-5. The current Safe Return to School Plan states, “In grades PK-5, if a positive case is reported, all individuals in the grade level will be expected to wear a mask for 14 days. The 14 days will be extended if additional positive cases within the grade level arise. All students attending the After School Program will need to mask if any positive cases are reported in the school. If any student(s) riding the bus are required to wear a mask due to thresholds for masking, all students riding the bus will be expected to wear a mask.”

At the Sept. 13 board meeting, Price briefed the school board on these updates, as well as on survey results from parents and staff regarding the plan. According to the survey, which represented about half of district families and half of district staff, about 56% of parent respondents and 71% of staff respondents agreed or strongly agreed that the district should continue to use the current threshold system. Fifty-eight percent of parent respondents and 68% of staff respondents said the precautions the district is currently taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school environment are adequate. Price said about 50% of families in the district were represented in the responses.