Scottsbluff board tables action on public participation policy

The Scottsbluff Public Schools board of education tabled action to approve a board policy revision to policy 8346 Monday. The policy pertains to public participation at a board meeting.

Board member Beth Merrigan asked the board to table approval of the policy. She asked them to review a sentence within the policy that reads, ”A sign-in sheet will be with the board secretary and sign in to speak must be in writing and occur before the ‘Public Comment’ agenda item begins.”

Merrigan’s concern was for members of the public in attendance who fail to sign in, but wish to speak.

“The way the sentence reads it implies that they could not speak if they have not signed in,” she said. “I think we need to adjust that wording.”

As part of the board’s discussion, they mentioned how other governing boards like the city councils and county commissioners have a similar policy for public comment in place, requiring constituents to sign in, prior to the public comment agenda item.

After some discussion, vice president and attorney Paul Snyder concurred with Merrigan’s assessment.

“I think that concern is a legitimate concern,” he said. “I think, frankly, it can be addressed, but it hasn’t been.”

Snyder seconded her motion to table action to make a simple correction before proceeding with the second reading.

Board member Lori Browning was the lone board member who voted in opposition to the motion.

The board’s current policy allows the public to offer input during public comment through two avenues. The first option is to sign up online by completing the “Contact the Board of Education Form,” located on the participate in a board meeting web page at sbps.net. The second option is for patrons to sign in prior to the start of the meeting with the board secretary.

As per Nebraska Revised Statute 84-1412, “A body may not be required to allow citizens to speak at each meeting, but it may not forbid public participation at all meetings.”

The statute continues to state that no public body can require the public to identify themselves to be admitted into a meeting nor can a body require a person be placed on the agenda prior to a meeting in order to speak about items on the agenda.

A review of public comment policies shows some variation across local governing boards.

The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners allow comments from the public to be received after each agenda item, according to information from the county. Its policy also states they will receive public comments on items discussed at the meeting or suggestions for items of discussion at future meetings, but no action will be taken.

Similarly, the City of Scottsbluff city council policy allows for citizens to sign up during the meeting and through discussion during the public comment agenda item. The person addressing the council is also asked to identify themselves for the council and for the record.

Gering city council offers a open comment portion at some meetings. The public can participate in open comment at the second meeting of the month, according to information from the City of Gering. However, the council will not discuss nor act on unscheduled business. The other option for the public is to submit a request for a future agenda item, which allows the council to consider adding to the regular meeting agenda if the city administrator deems the topic cannot be addressed without the council’s involvement.

The school board will address the policy revision at a future board meeting.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.