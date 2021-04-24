Scottsbluff Chinese instructor opening doors through language

She chose Nebraska for the weather.

“I didn’t go to Finland because I checked, it was like so cold during the winter and really close to the North Pole, so, really dark most of the time during the winter. So I was like, ‘That doesn’t sound fun.’ I don’t like really being that cold,” she said, laughing. “I saw Nebraska was in the middle of the country, so I thought it wouldn’t be so bad.”

Despite that shock of wintertime weather, Ni said she and her now 11-year old daughter enjoy traveling across the West.

“I love the open space, the big sky,” she said.

It hasn’t always been a smooth ride. Confucius Institutes around the country have shuttered and had their funding stripped due to tensions between the U.S. and Chinese governments and concerns on campus about political influence. Ni’s contract with the Confucius Institute ends in May.

Ni said she’s worked hard to teach students to have an open mind, and has tried to remain open, and not take offense quickly.