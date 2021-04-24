Scottsbluff Chinese instructor opening doors through language

Jin Ni’s adventurous spirit has spanned generations, languages and continents — landing her here in Scottsbluff.
Ni — pronounced Nee — will finish out her fifth year teaching Chinese at Scottsbluff High School. Her mission isn’t just to teach words, but to be an ambassador.
“If we don’t just teach the language, if we really know the culture better, it will be much easier to communicate with everyone, there’ll be fewer misunderstandings,” she said.
Ni said she didn’t always dream of becoming a teacher, but she’s always wanted to see the world. Growing up in a small copper mining town of Huang Shi, a suburb 45 minutes outside of Wuhan, she saw languages as keys to unlock hidden worlds.
“When you learn another language, it’s not just words, it’s understanding culture,” She said. “I really feel like I need to go to Britain. And I need to go to Nebraska. It is because I learned the language that these people use. So I really want to see how they live their life.”
She credited her uncle, an English teacher, as sparking her love for other languages, which includes Spanish and German.
“He’d come home and use me as a student and ask me for feedback,” she said. “Even (when I was) in elementary school and he taught high school, that’s how I actually started to learn how to be a teacher.”
She described her uncle as a trailblazer — being self taught in English and computer sciences and bringing that to the high school in the 1990s. So, when it came time, she carved a new trail for herself 400 miles away.
She pursued two majors — mass communications and English — at Shanghai International Studies University in 1996, graduating in 2000. She started work administering tests with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry examinations board, which certified people in different industries.
Ni felt there was something missing, so after two years, she took her journey abroad to study English at the University of Warwick, getting her master’s degree in educational management.
After three years, she returned to Bejing, where her grandparents lived, after being away from home since she was 18.
In Beijing, Ni started working with students, preparing them to go abroad, which included teaching English to students prepped to study around the world.
“I just realized, so many students were struggling with this. And I feel like I didn’t have trouble learning languages,” Ni said. “I really wanted to help students. So I decided, ‘OK, Why don’t I just teach them English?’”
After a decade, Ni felt her wanderlust calling. She applied for teaching positions through the Confucius Institute — state-funded Chinese cultural centers that also send teachers across the globe. It’s a rigorous process, requiring several proficiency tests. In 2016, she was offered jobs in Scottsbluff, Helsinki, Finland and Copenhagen, Denmark.
She chose Nebraska for the weather.
“I didn’t go to Finland because I checked, it was like so cold during the winter and really close to the North Pole, so, really dark most of the time during the winter. So I was like, ‘That doesn’t sound fun.’ I don’t like really being that cold,” she said, laughing. “I saw Nebraska was in the middle of the country, so I thought it wouldn’t be so bad.”
Despite that shock of wintertime weather, Ni said she and her now 11-year old daughter enjoy traveling across the West.
“I love the open space, the big sky,” she said.
It hasn’t always been a smooth ride. Confucius Institutes around the country have shuttered and had their funding stripped due to tensions between the U.S. and Chinese governments and concerns on campus about political influence. Ni’s contract with the Confucius Institute ends in May.
Ni said she’s worked hard to teach students to have an open mind, and has tried to remain open, and not take offense quickly.
“ I always tell the students, it’s OK. If they ask a question, politely in a respectful way, just because they don’t know they want to find out, I won’t feel offended,” she said. “But if they ask the question in a tone that is trying to discriminate or disrespectful, I won’t.”