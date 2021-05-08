Scottsbluff counselor Amber Moore discovers her passion as learning specialist

“It was definitely God’s plan because I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” she said.

The transition to special education courses was easy for Moore since she had not dove into her program-specific courses yet. She graduated with a major in special education at the middle school level. Her endorsement was in seventh through 12th grade education, but her student teaching was at the middle school level.

Moore’s first teaching job was at Elm Creek, near Kearney, where she taught students ranging from grade seven through the age of 21.

“You truly fall in love with the profession and the age group,” Moore said. “At Elm Creek, when I was trying to learn who I wanted to be as a teacher, I learned I wasn’t a teacher. I was a mom and a mentor and a friend.”

As she discovered who she was as a teacher, she finally understood what her uncle meant when he said, “Never base your self-worth off of the success or failure of your students.”

“I never knew what that meant until I started working with some of those tough kids,” she said.