Scottsbluff culinary arts students prepare to cater dinner theater

Culinary arts students at Scottsbluff High School have begun work on their latest catering job, one being done in support of their peers in the theater department.

A dinner theater will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, featuring productions of the SHS One Act play “Sillyheart” as well as a performance of “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” by the advanced theatre class.

But the show is only half of the attraction, taking place after a dinner prepared by the ProStart program at SHS, with support from the other culinary arts classes.

“ProStart is a curriculum that was designed by the National Restaurant Association,” said program coordinator and SHS culinary arts instructor Hannah Liptac. “It’s designed to give kids skills and tools so that they can walk out of high school and straight into the industry.”

ProStart classes make up the advanced curriculum in Scottsbluff’s culinary arts program, but some of the work on the upcoming dinner was being handled by Liptac’s advanced foods classes. Those students stayed busy on Monday organizing and portioning the ingredients that will be needed to cook the meal next week, following the French restaurant practice “mise en place.”

That level of organization is necessary, because the ProStart students will be serving over 200 dinner theater guests. The meal even includes multiple courses, which greatly increases the amount of work to be done.

“Our menu is salad, bread, three types of soup, and several bite-size fall desserts,” said Liptac.

Liptac has years of experience in the culinary arts, having worked in various roles in the restaurant and catering industries after studying hospitality, restaurant, and tourism management at the University of Nebraska and attending pastry school at the Art Institute of Colorado.

Her role at SHS is a unique combination of classroom teaching, restaurant management, and catering, with her ProStart students receiving multiple opportunities every year to prepare and serve meals at community events like the dinner theater. Those opportunities are highly beneficial for the students, but they come with some unique difficulties as well.

“My challenge as a teacher who runs a catering business is that I have 45 minutes at a time with twelve to twenty-four students at a time that have to put together this whole picture,” said Liptac.

The ProStart students will perform the bulk of that work next week, including the work of serving the food to the guests. Allowing the students to practice their skills in the context of catering has many merits, and Liptac said that it gives them a good idea of what work in that industry is truly like.

“There are so many elements of the curriculum that get hands-on and are actively put into the process of catering,” said Liptac. “I’m teaching the whole time, and they’re really learning in a real-life setting. It really matters, there are real consequences, which adds an element of pressure.”

The advanced foods students were enlisted to assist in the early stages of preparing the dinner. Although they will eventually hand that particular operation off to the ProStart classes, they said that the skills they are learning have been useful in their daily lives.

“It’s definitely something I needed,” said advanced foods student Gabby Moore. “I was not good at cooking, so this has helped me a lot.”

Moore’s classmate, Marly Laucomer, agreed. “I apply a lot of the stuff we learn in this class to actually cooking at home.”

“I’m constantly correcting my mom like, ‘That’s not how you hold a knife,’” interjected Moore.

Piper Ryschon said that Liptac’s classes are very interesting because they actually explain the science behind cooking. One example she cited was gluten.

“She actually tells you how you develop gluten and how it’s made,” said Ryschon. “It makes sense, and if you work somewhere that’s gluten free, you understand how there’s no gluten in things.”

Laucomer agreed, comparing culinary training to a traditional science class: “It’s like chemistry, but with edible items.”

According to Liptac, cooking is a life skill that can either be applied to a career or simply to the enjoyment of an individual or family, both of which have merit. She is happy with the role she gets to play in teaching kids to love it.

“These kids are going to be out in the world very soon,” said Liptac. “I love the feeling that I can give them something real. Some really useful skills that they can take and use in their personal life or in a career.”

Ticket sales for the dinner portion of the dinner theater event have already closed, but tickets can still be purchased at the door to see the theatrical performances. Dinner will be served to those who purchased advanced tickets at 5:30 p.m. and the shows will begin at 7 p.m.