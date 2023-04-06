Scottsbluff High School’s DECA chapter is celebrating a highly successful showing at the Nebraska State Career Development Conference last month. More than a dozen students auto-qualified for the International DECA Career Development Conference that will take place in just a few weeks.

In DECA, students compete in a variety of events from written tests and judged role plays to written marketing research projects, advertising campaigns, entrepreneurship projects as well as team management decision making competitions. This ties in with the organization’s goal of preparing students for careers in the fields of business, marketing and similar.

DECA adviser Justin Gipe said that business education and DECA involvement are impactful for high school students regardless of what direction they decide to take in life.

“Even from the standpoint of understanding key metrics, goal setting, and writing skills, even if they’re not going to be a business major, we feel that they’re set up for success moving forward,” Gipe said. “A budget that you do for a business applies to your own budget in life. A lot of the things they’re learning about are things they can apply to their own lives whether or not they’re going to own a business or be a part of one.”

As for the competition aspect, DECA students explained that the events they participate in require them to develop and show off a wide range of skills and business knowledge. Sophomore Maci Dorshorst took second place in Principles of Business Management and Administration, in which she had to use her knowledge of business principles, ethics, and precautions to react to given situations.

“It was a role-play, so I had to go in for two different scenarios, and I responded to them with the judges,” she said.

Senior Alyssa Mendoza and her partner, Priscila Martinez, used a separate set of skills to take first place in the Independent Business Plan event. The contest saw them present a fully realized business plan for a restaurant concept called Flights, which required a massive amount of preparation and business sense.

“It was really nerve-wracking to get in front of the judges and explain everything we’d created, but it was nice to see all of our hard work paying off,” Mendoza said.

The students who qualified for the international conference will soon travel to Orlando to compete, starting on April 22. Gipe said that the ability to travel for the competition is an incentive in and of itself, but that the students are also remarkably driven by their own desire to perform.

“Our international competition rotates between Atlanta, Orlando, and Anaheim, California,” he said. “Kids want to go to those places and they want to have fun, but they also want to compete when they go. What we see is that when students come back, they want to do better next year.”

According to Gipe, DECA opens many doors and offers opportunities for students aside from travel that can’t be found anywhere else. Some of those benefits include scholarships, skill development and the ability to make connections with industry professionals and influential people across the state as well as in their own community.

“We’ve got some really great community members that judge our local competition, so they get to network with some business owners and some movers and shakers in our own community,” Gipe said.

Juniors Abby Roberts and Taylor Hafeman said that participating in DECA has been a huge help in their efforts to cement future college and career plans.

“I think that DECA really helped me to understand the concepts of business,” Roberts said. “Not only that, but how to talk to different people, because you have to be able to explain your ideas and why. It’s really helped me to get better at doing that.”

Hafeman also said that sharpening communication skills and learning about the diverse opportunities in the field of business are some of the best benefits that DECA has to offer.

“I think DECA has helped me narrow down my decision about which category of business I want to pursue, and it’s helped me with my communication skills. I’ve gotten a lot more confidence from DECA,” she said.

The Scottsbluff DECA students who auto-qualified to participate at International Conference in Orlando are as follows: Adalene Didier, Business Finance, third place; Nielli Heinold, Financial Consulting Event, first place; Adalene Didier and Sarah Griess, Integrated Marketing Campaign Product, third place; Maci Dorshorst, Principles of Business Management and Administration, second place; Hannah Shaddick, Principles of Business Management and Administration, third place; Emily Natale, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism, third place; Tallon McDonald, Professional Selling Event, first place; Joel Painter, Professional Selling Event, second place; Brooke Crane and Dyllan Gies, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making, second place; Connor McCracken, Franchise Business Plan, second place; Priscila Martinez and Alyssa Mendoza, Independent Business Plan, first place; and Anna Kelley and Shae Willats, Sales Project, second place.

Several other members placed in the top eight in their respective role-play events, which earned them a medal and the possibility of qualifying for the International Conference. Members who placed in the top four for written events were able to qualify for the International Conference. Medalists were: Jessica Davis, Apparel & Accessories Marketing; Joel Painter, Entrepreneurship; Taylor Hafeman, Food Marketing; Destina Cervantes, personal financial literacy; Addison Wilson, Retail Merchandising; Alyssa Mendoza, Restaurant and Food Service Management; Josiah Mobley, Sports & Entertainment Marketing; Nielli Heinold and Abigail Roberts, Marketing Management Team Decision Making.

Students placing were: Taylor Hafeman, Professional Selling Event, fourth place; Leona Brezenski, Nevaeh Reiber and Madison Still, Start-up Business Plan, fourth place; Josiah Mobley and Connor Whiteley, Business Solutions Project, third place; Jackson Allen, Financial Consulting Event, fourth place; and Julia Balthazor and Lily De Los Santos, fourth place.