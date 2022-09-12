Scottsbluff district reaches settlement after athlete injured in fall

Scottsbluff Public Schools reached a settlement agreement with a Gering student and her family on a claim of negligence by the school district.

Madison, Shawn and Amy Seiler, alleged the district had been responsible for injuries suffered by Madison (Maddie) Seiler “that such injuries were a result from the negligence of Scottsbluff Public Schools on July 1, 2021,” according to information released during the Scottsbluff school board Monday.

Settlement documents regarding the incident do not admit wrongdoing or liability by either party, but a resolution to the claim submitted by the Seilers. The incident occurred during a basketball tournament where Maddie Seiler participated at Scottsbluff Public Schools. In a previous interview with the Star-Herald, Seiler said there was a leak in the ceiling that caused her to slip and break her ankle.

“It was sort of a freak accident and my ankle slipped on the wet spot and then caught the dry area and it kind of just rolled and broke,” she said.

According to the document of the order approving the settlement, co-conservators of the estate of Madison R. Seiler, a minor and protected person, Shawn and Amy Seiler asserted a claim against the district for Maddie’s injury. The district denied any liability for the injuries and contend there was no negligence on its part nor anyone else.

At the Monday, Sept. 12, regular Board of Education’s meeting, board president Ruth Kozal read aloud the notice of settlement of claim. Settlement of claims by government entities are required to be released to the public.

The district agreed to pay Seiler $60,000 in full compromise and settlement as a result of the incident. The lump sum settlement will be paid by NASB-ALICAP, Scottsbluff Public School's risk liability pool.

Fees and expenses that resulted from the injury equaling $29,357.38 were deducted from the settlement proceeds. Those fees were attorney fees and costs of $15,166.87, Scotts Bluff County Court and other court costs of $44, Holyoke, Snyder, Longoria, Reichert & Rice P.C., L.L.O. of $250, medical deductible and mileage to the Seilers of $3,222.40 and the Phia Group on behalf of the City of Gering employee benefit plan and medical lien for $10,674.11.

The remaining balance of $30,642.62 will be held in a restrictive certificate of deposit. According to the settlement agreement, Shawn and Amy Seiler must provide proof of the same to the court within two weeks of receipt of the settlement proceeds.

Two checks will be issued with one payable to parents Shawn and Amy Seiler, as co-conservators for Maddie and Holyoke, Snyder, Longoria, Reichert & Rice P.C., L.L.O. in the amount of $56,777.60. The second check will be payable to Shawn and Amy Seiler and and Holyoke, Snyder, Longoria, Reichert & Rice P.C., L.L.O. in the amount of $3,222.40.

The amount constitutes final settlement of all claims and the Seilers agree that within five business days of receiving payment, they will withdraw any and all claims against Scottsbluff Public Schools. They also release and discharge the district from lawsuits, grievances, demands or claims, whether tort, contract or otherwise, such as claims of injuries or costs as of the agreement date.